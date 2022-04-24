House fire under investigation in southwest Charlotte, officials say

The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating a fire that was intentionally set at a home in southwest Charlotte.

Fire officials said they responded to a fire at a home in the 400 block of West Cama Street Saturday.

The home suffered $35,000 worth of damage. However, no injuries were reported.

On Sunday, officials said an investigation into the fire determined that it was intentionally set and is now under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

