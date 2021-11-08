House fire on Walnut Street kills Mamaroneck resident

MAMARONECK – One person died in a house fire in the village on Sunday.

Village of Mamaroneck police said they responded to a basement fire in a home on Walnut Street at noon.

Village firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, police said, but a 33-year-old man was found dead in the house. Police did not release any other information about the victim.

A fatal fire occurred on Walnut Street in the village of Mamaroneck on Nov. 7, 2021.

The Westchester County Cause and Origin Team and an arson investigator from the county police are investigating the cause of the fire, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

