House to make first vote of formal Trump impeachment inquiry, resolution sets rules for public hearings

WASHINGTON – The House of Representatives is scheduled to vote Thursday on a Democratic resolution mapping out rules for public hearings in the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump, after weeks of Republicans criticizing the inquiry for holding closed-door meetings in the basement of the Capitol.

Also on Thursday, the trio of committees investigating Trump's dealings with Ukraine have another private deposition with a National Security Council official. Timothy Morrison, whose departure from the NSC as senior director for Europe and Russia was announced on the eve of his testimony, was described by another witness in the House impeachment inquiry as having a "sinking feeling" after learning the U.S. was withholding military aid for Ukraine while urging an investigation of Trump's political rival former Vice President Joe Biden.

Morrison's testimony is expected to begin in the morning. The House is expected to debate the resolution in the morning and vote on it as part of a series beginning about 10:30 a.m.

The vote will be the first of the full House under the formal impeachment inquiry and will put moderate lawmakers from both parties under scrutiny heading into the 2020 election. The resolution formalizes the public phase of the investigation with hearings and evidence-sharing with the president’s counsel, even as Republicans continue to criticize the process as a “sham.”

Mitt Romney: a solitary GOP voice battling Trump for the soul of the Republican Party

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., declared a formal impeachment inquiry Sept. 24 amid reports Trump urged Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate his political rival, Biden, while withholding military aid. Trump has called the inquiry a partisan "witch hunt" and White House counsel Pat Cipollone notified Pelosi Oct. 8 that the administration wouldn’t cooperate for lack of a full House vote.

The resolution charts a public phase of the investigation. Six committees have been investigating Trump for a variety of reasons, including possible abuse of power and obstruction of justice: Financial Services, Foreign Affairs, Intelligence, Judiciary, Oversight and Reform, and Ways and Means.

Provisions in the resolution allow Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Rep. Devin Nunes of California, the panel's top Republican, to each question witnesses for up to 90 minutes or delegate their time to staffers before rank-and-file lawmakers each ask questions for five minutes. Republicans on the Intelligence and Judiciary committees could subpoena witnesses and documents, and if the chairman objected, Republicans could ask for a committee vote.

The resolution: House resolution outlines public phase of impeachment inquiry, gives GOP subpoena powers

The Intelligence Committee and other panels would provide reports to the Judiciary Committee, which would draft possible articles of impeachment. At Judiciary hearings, the president's counsel would be able to participate by receiving evidence and staff reports, questioning witnesses, submitting additional evidence and being invited to offer a concluding presentation.

But if the administration refuses to make witnesses or documents available to the committees, Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler could deny requests from the president's counsel to call or question witnesses.

“This is a serious moment for our nation," said Nadler, D-N.Y. "This committee is committed to executing its part of the House’s ongoing impeachment investigation with the highest fealty to the Constitution.”

The provisions weren't enough to appease concerns among Republicans, who worried about the lack of additional resources for committees participating in the inquiry and that the Intelligence Committee might not pass along all the confidential evidence it has gathered to the Judiciary Committee.

“The Soviet-style process that Speaker Pelosi and Adam Schiff have been conducting behind closed doors for weeks now has been rotten to the core," said Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the second-ranking Republican in the House.

The White House denounced the measure in a statement by press secretary Stephanie Grisham, saying the resolution continues the impeachment "scam" without allowing "any due process for the president."