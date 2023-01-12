House Fiscal Agency: Boom in state revenues will likely trigger income tax cut

LANSING — A boom in state revenues is likely to trigger a reduction in the state income tax rate for the 2023 tax year, from 4.25% to 4.05%, the House Fiscal Agency said in a report released Thursday.

The income tax reduction would be triggered by a 2015 law designed to reduce the income tax rate when state general fund revenues exceed certain levels.

The report said that House fiscal experts can't make the call with certainty until final numbers are in for the 2022 fiscal year.

However, "based on preliminary FY 2021-22 general fund revenue, the trigger would take effect and lower the income tax rate for TY (tax year) 2023 to 4.05%," the report said.

Higher-than-forecast state revenues have resulted in roughly a $7 billion surplus in combined general fund and School Aid Fund revenues, even after significant spending on economic development incentives and other projects.

Republican lawmakers have been pushing for an across-the-board cut in the income tax rate, but Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed such bills, instead calling for an increase in the Earned Income Tax Credit, which helps low-income working families, and a reversal of increased taxes on pensions introduced under former Gov. Rick Snyder.

But news of the likely trigger comes as many economists are warning of a recession.

It was not immediately clear what impact the potential reduction would have on state revenues.

