House will form new committee to investigate Jan. 6 mob

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration confirmed Thursday it had banned U.S. imports of a key solar panel material from Chinese-based Hoshine Silicon Industry Co, but stopped short of imposing a ban on all imports of silica from Xinjiang. The Commerce Department on Wednesday added five Chinese entities to the U.S. economic blacklist over forced labor allegations in Xinjiang, the White House said on Thursday, citing the G7's recent pledge to clean up the global supply chain. The Biden administration said the import ban would also cover products made overseas that use Hoshine materials, including any solar panels produced abroad with polysilicon from Hoshine.