  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The House passed a sweeping voting rights act. What's in it?

Savannah Behrmann, USA TODAY
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – The House passed Wednesday the For the People Act, which would provide sweeping reforms to protect voters' rights, increase election security, mandate independent redistricting and more.

The For the People Act, also known as H.R. 1, was first introduced and passed in 2019 during the last Congress and reintroduced by Rep. John Sabranes, D-Md.

The bill passed 220-210, with one Democrat joining all voting Republicans to oppose the bill. Two Republicans did not vote.

In a statement, Sabranes said the "2020 election underscored the need for comprehensive, structural democracy reform. Americans across the country were forced to overcome rampant voter suppression, gerrymandering and a torrent of special-interest dark money just to exercise their vote and their voice in our democracy."

The bill had no chance of becoming law when Republicans controlled the Senate, with then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., calling it a "terrible bill" and not giving it any floor time. Now with a 50-50 Senate, and Senate Democrats in control, it has somewhat of a higher chance of making it to President Joe Biden's desk.

However, it faces the prospect of a GOP filibuster, a congressional tactic that essentially requires 60 Senate votes.

Former President Donald Trump, speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday, called the bill a "disaster" and "monster."

Fact check: 5 falsehoods Trump repeated at CPAC, from election fraud to Texas' wind power

Here's some of what the legislation would do:

Expand the voting pool

The bill seeks to increase voter turnout by expanding early voting, lessening identification requirements, allowing same-day registration and requiring states to set up automatic registration for federal elections for eligible voters.

The legislation says, "States and localities have eroded access to the right to vote through restrictions on the right to vote including excessively onerous voter identification requirements, burdensome voter registration procedures, voter purges, limited and unequal access to voting by mail, polling place closures, unequal distribution of election resources, and other impediments."

About 165 bills that would restrict voting have been introduced this year in 43 states this year, a nearly fivefold increase from the same period in 2020, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

More: Supreme Court to debate voting rights case that advocates worry will limit access to polls

The legislation would work to combat some of these restrictions by also requiring states to establish electronic voter registration and permit voters to register on Election Day, which Republicans say would make verification harder and lead to increased fraud.

The bill additionally would require states to automatically register felons once they've completed their sentences.

The legislation also would expand voter access to absentee and mail-in voting, as well as set ground rules for how voters drop off their ballots, apply to vote-by-mail and more.

Voting by mail skyrocketed in the 2020 election as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and uncertainty about voting in person. Some Republicans, including Trump and members of his campaign, falsely alleged it led to voter fraud and his loss.

Mandate independent redistricting

The legislation would lessen the influence of gerrymandering and require states to establish a bipartisan independent commission to redraw their congressional districts every 10 years.

Currently, a majority of states rely on their state legislatures to draw congressional lines following the census, leading to districts being disproportionately drawn and protective of either party.

However, the redistricting reforms wouldn't kick in until the 2030 Census, "pursuant to the" next "decennial census."

'Restores the people's faith': House passes a broad anti-corruption and voting rights bill

Ensure voting rights

One provision in the bill would restrict voter-roll purges by states that civil rights groups say disproportionately affect minority and low-income residents.

Another of the bill's many provisions calls for Congress to improve voting protections that civil rights groups say have been eroded, notably by a 2013 Supreme Court decision.

That ruling, in Shelby County (Alabama) v. Holder, threw out a section of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that required states and other jurisdictions with a history of voter discrimination to obtain “pre-clearance” from federal officials before making election changes.

The legislation would limit states from purging nonactive voters from their voter rolls without verifying they are ineligible from voting in that state.

The bill aims to make casting a ballot take 30 minutes or less.

During the 2020 primaries and general elections, voters in several states sometimes waited for hours to cast a vote.

More: Georgia voters report experiencing long lines, machine issues in twice-postponed primary

It would give the Department of Justice more power to step in to enforce voting rights.

Requires presidential tax returns

Trump never released his tax returns while in office and fought bitter legal battles for years to keep his tax returns under wraps.

If the legislation becomes law, presidents, vice presidents and candidates for the White House would be required to release their annual tax filings. It also would require the president and the vice president to file a financial disclosure form within 30 days of taking office.

More: Supreme Court refuses to step in to stop turnover of Trump financial records

Increase election security

The legislation would increase the security of elections by requiring the use of paper ballots, encourage risk-limiting audits of the ballots and more.

It would also crack down on voter intimidation and the spread of disinformation, including the promotion of false information regarding the right to vote.

Contributing: Jeanine Santucci, Ledyard King, John Fritze

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gerrymandering, absentee voting: What's in the For the People Act?

Recommended Stories

  • Republicans and majority of Democrats vote to keep incarcerated people from participating in elections

    No Republicans supported restoring the right to vote to incarcerated felons. A majority of Democrats likewise opposed the measure.

  • Doctors Are Going Broke During The Pandemic. Why Is No One Talking About It?

    Heather Bartos, MD, OB/GYN, received no salary for most of last year. She was still working all week: delivering babies in nearby hospitals, performing routine exams, logging into telehealth appointments. But because she has her own private practice, soon after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, she had to make a choice between reducing her employees’ work hours or going without pay herself; she chose the latter. “When people think ‘doctor,’ they think ‘someone who makes a ton of money,’ ” says Dr. Bartos, who’s based in Frisco, TX. “But no. I’ve taken a huge financial hit this year. A lot of doctor’s offices have shut down. A lot of friends of mine have either had a reduction in work hours, or they were furloughed, or laid off. It seems so stupid — we need healthcare workers right now. But it’s a tough time to be a medical professional.” In April 2020, the amount Americans spent on health services (excluding medications) dropped nearly 32%, reports the Health Systems Tracker. That number bounced back up; by October 2020, health spending was down less than 2% when compared to the previous year. Still, medical professionals felt the strain. In a July 2020 survey of 3,513 physicians, 8% indicated they’d closed their practice in the last four months, 72% said they’d experienced a reduction in income, and 43% said they’d reduced their staff, reports The Physicians Foundation. Doctors, dentists, and other health care workers faced several financial roadblocks. First, fewer patients booked appointments. Although early in the pandemic, most headlines were focused on overflowing hospitals, many medical professionals were having the opposite problem. “There’s the front line, but then there’s also what I call the middle line, which is the doctor’s offices, and we certainly saw patient volume go down,” Dr. Bartos explains. If people could delay a procedure, they did. In some cases, states ordered delays of certain non-urgent office visits. As a result, dermatology, OB/GYN, physical therapy, dental, and other practices took a huge financial hit, Dr. Bartos says. Max Meinerz, DDS, a dentist who owns three practices in Wisconsin, says his offices saw a 10% to 40% reduction in patient volume. He says many people felt unsafe coming into the office during the pandemic, but the loss of health insurance following layoffs or furloughs may have played a role, too. “For our practices with less-affluent patients who may have lost their jobs during the COVID pandemic, we’ve seen a 30% to 40% decrease in patient flow with a 20% to 30% decrease in revenue,” Dr. Meinerz says. Visits among patients who remained employed or were higher income dropped just 10% to 20%, he says, adding that many higher-income people are actually spending more money on elective dental procedures, such as Invisalign and teeth whitening. But, in general, fewer patients has meant a reduction in income for the practice. Additionally, medical costs have increased during the pandemic. In order to see patients safely, health care providers needed to use extra personal protective equipment (PPE), which can be expensive. “We have to buy all of our own equipment. That’s not a cost that can be pushed onto anybody else, so we absorbed it,” Dr. Bartos explains. She adds that when PPE became scarce, her practice didn’t receive the same help sourcing the life-saving equipment as hospitals. “I would send a nurse to Costco at 7:00 a.m. to try to get Clorox wipes or anything else that we could get,” she says. They were also “baking” their N95 masks in order to get more than one use out of them. Items like hand sanitizer were in such short supply that patients would steal bottles from her office. At one point, Dr. Bartos found herself mixing her own disinfectant. “I used Everclear, distilled water, and essential oil so it didn’t smell like a booze lounge in [the office],” she says. Increased PPE costs — as well as strict regulations around in-person visits and the risk medical professionals took on in order to see patients during a pandemic — made care more expensive to provide. “We had higher overhead, lower patient volume, then had all these extra screening measures we had to put in… Just from a payroll standpoint and an organizational standpoint, it’s a whole area I never thought I was going to have to do in medicine,” Dr. Bartos says. And Dr. Meinerz points out that insurance third-party payers have been “unable or unwilling to meaningfully reimagine the reimbursement paid to their providers.” A particular area of concern has been telehealth reimbursements. Many medical professionals began seeing patients virtually during the pandemic. There’s been a push for Medicaid and other insurance companies to reimburse these visits at comparable rates to in-office appointments. Sometimes they are: Dr. Bartos says that so far, she’s been able to bill insurance the same rate for in-office and virtual appointments. But she doesn’t know if that will remain true going forward, and other physicians have struggled to get paid in full. Leada Malek, DPT, a board-certified sports physical therapist based in San Francisco, CA, says she’s heard of insurance companies only paying for 25 minutes of an hour-long telehealth session. Government assistance programs like the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which reimburses employers who pay for employees’ COVID-19 sick leave via tax credits, and the Paycheck Protection Program, which has paid loans meant to help small businesses fulfill payroll costs, are helpful, but not perfect solutions. ”FFCRA is a tax credit, and corporate taxes aren’t due until October of 2022. So there’s no money coming back from these kinds of things for 18 months,” Dr. Bartos explains. Adds Dr. Meinerz: “The revenue metrics used to determine PPP eligibility say nothing of the increased cost of care and associated drop in profitability that comes with higher overhead.” Many offices had to close or drastically cut back on staff. Malek worked in an out-patient private practice for four years before the pandemic hit. One reason she loved her job was because it was secure; physical therapy is known for being a stable field. That changed during the pandemic. “While we are essential health care workers and we were still able to work during the peak of the pandemic, in March we went on full lockdown and the practice had to close its doors,” Malek explains. She was furloughed — temporarily, but with no clear end date in sight — and began receiving unemployment benefits. “I applied to nine different jobs because my work wasn’t going to take me back anytime soon. A year ago, if I’d applied to nine jobs, I would have had nine interviews. This year, I got one — for a lateral move that wouldn’t benefit my career at all,” Malek says. Meanwhile, she had friends working on the front lines of the pandemic. She was so desperate to feel helpful that she purchased liability insurance and opened her own online practice. “I started offering virtual sessions free to front line and essential workers,” she says. Those sessions were so popular that she opened her own virtual practice: “Within three months, I had a full schedule.” Recently, Malek also took on a part-time job in a physical clinic. With the combined salary from that work and her virtual practice, she’s making about 75% to 80% of what she was before the pandemic. Like many other health care professionals, Malek plans to continue offering telehealth appointments even after the pandemic. Initially, she was licensed as a physical therapist in California, which meant that she could only legally work with patients who were also in California. In order to expand her patient pool, she ended up getting licensed in Colorado as well. Physical therapy licensing fees vary by state, but can cost $300 or more. But, some medical professionals have resorted to ethically dubious practices in order to make money where they can. Malek says she’s seen physical therapists frame their services as “wellness” offerings rather than physical therapy, which allows them to practice across state lines without getting additional licenses — even though what they’re practicing is PT. Dr. Bartos says she heard of a dentist who charged patients $25 per visit to cover PPE costs. “I don’t know that that’s legal when you have insurance, because you’re not really allowed to charge over things. But I think people were just desperate,” she says. Dr. Bartos says many smaller OB/GYN, dental, and medical offices — including her own — also provide cosmetic procedures such as Botox or fillers to boost their income. Though many states prohibited nonessential procedures like these at certain points during the pandemic, she knows physicians who surreptitiously continued to provide them. “We turned patients [asking for cosmetic procedures] away sometimes. I’m a business woman, but I’m also morally a physician. I have to kind of take into account the right thing to do. But I think a lot of doctors struggled with that,” she says. Malek, Dr. Bartos, and Dr. Meinerz believe their industries will bounce back as more people get vaccinated and feel more comfortable returning for in-person health care visits. In the meantime, they’re doing their best to remain patient and stay afloat. As Dr. Meinerz says, “We are in healthcare because we love helping people and will continue to do so — even though things are hard right now.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?How To Set Money Boundaries With Loved OnesYour Money Horoscope For 2021 Is HereTop 2020 Money Diarists — Where Are They Now?

  • House passes sweeping bill on election, government reforms

    The measure would require states to provide same-day voter registration, to allow at least two weeks of early voting and to offer drop boxes for ballots.

  • US Capitol police warn of possible militia plot to breach Congress

    Lawmakers cancel a session as they are told of "potential threats" from a militia on Thursday.

  • Biden’s State Rescue Dwarfs Tax Hit, Turning It Into Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- Listen to any of the architects of the $1.9 trillion spending package winding its way through Congress -- from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to White House economic adviser Brian Deese -- and they will tell you the aid is urgently needed to rescue the economy.It is, they insist, simply relief for Americans struggling to get through the pandemic.But at least one important slice of the package -- the nearly $200 billion being earmarked to state governments -- goes beyond a rescue and is almost certain to further stimulate an economy that is already beginning to rapidly recover.That’s because those proposed cash transfers are more than six times greater than the approximately $31 billion of expected tax revenue that disappeared in the current fiscal year, according to pre-pandemic and more recent forecasts compiled by Bloomberg. In other words, that money could make up for that loss and be plowed back into states’ economies, such as their own version of relief checks, infrastructure projects and more, depending on the federal guidelines around the aid.That would give states an improbable role in spurring the recovery and end the steady budget cutting that has weighed on the economy since March and already eliminated more than 1.3 million state and local government jobs, nearly twice as many as were lost after the last recession. Yet it has also set off a debate in Washington over whether some of the money should be cut or shifted to other priorities that could provide a more immediate impact than funneling it through sometimes slow-moving state governments. Local governments would get another $130.2 billion under the bill that has already passed the House.“If the whole point of this bill is to stimulate economic activity, the federal government has ways of doing that, that may be more efficient than sending checks to state and local governments,” said Dan White, the director of public sector research at Moody’s Analytics, which estimates that states would need a total of $56 billion to cover shortfalls through 2022 once previously allocated aid is taken into account.Based on state revenue projections made before the pandemic and more recent ones revised through the end of February, revenue is expected to be down by a weighted average of about 3% in 2021 compared with expectations before the pandemic, according to an analysis by Bloomberg. The numbers include forecasts from all 50 states made by budget officials, revenue forecasting entities and governors’ offices.The forecasts cover fiscal year 2021 -- which ends in June for almost all states -- or the biennium that includes it. The figures include states’ general funds as well as special funds in cases where they receive a significant amount of specific tax collections, such as Michigan’s School Aid Fund.Fiscal HitThe revenue tallies are just one way to gauge the impact that the virus has had on states and doesn’t account for the jump in costs during the public health crisis. In some cases, the toll may be understated because tax deadlines were shifted into July. In Illinois, for example, that change inflated this year’s revenue collections by about $1.3 billion, according to Carol Knowles, a spokesperson for the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget.Moreover, the fiscal hit could continue into next year, depending how final tax collections shape up, and states face additional costs associated with the pandemic. States have also borrowed more than $50 billion from the federal government to cover a deluge of jobless claims.Cities and counties have also been calling for aid throughout the pandemic, and their lobbying groups have been supportive of the Biden administration’s $350 billion total lifeline to states and municipal governments. Metropolitan areas like New York City have been upended by Covid-19, which devastated its tourism and hospitality industries. The rise of remote work has also raised longer-term concerns about a shift away from urban centers. The city’s Independent Budget Office said in a report that it lowered its forecast of tax revenue in 2021 by $4.4 billion versus its projection in January 2020.Uneven ImpactEven so, by all accounts the financial impact overall has been far smaller than initially feared when Covid last year sent the U.S. economy into the deepest recession since World War II, which left governors nationwide bracing for the gravest fiscal crisis of modern times. In April, the National Governors Association called for Congress to provide $500 billion to cover expected budget shortfalls.Deficits on that scale were averted after the federal government pushed through stimulus plans in March and again late last year, driving stocks to record highs and promising to increase collections of capital gains taxes. The magnitude of the shortfalls also reflects the unusually uneven nature of the recession: While lower paid service industry employees were thrown out of work, the highest earners who pay far more in state taxes were less affected because they were able to work from home.The result has been in some cases dramatic. California, a state that’s heavily dependent on income-tax revenue from the highest earners, is seeing revenue collections run about 10% more than was anticipated in the budget for the fiscal year that will end in June. In Oregon, the pandemic-era revenue losses “pale in comparison” with those of previous recessions, forecasters wrote in a Feb. 24 dated report.Others haven’t been so lucky. Hawaii’s tourism-driven revenue base nearly evaporated, causing its revenue forecast to drop about 19% from pre-pandemic expectations for fiscal 2021, data compiled by Bloomberg show. In New York, the initial epicenter of the virus, general-fund revenue is estimated to be 11.7% below pre-pandemic forecasts. Yet even in that case the situation has improved: Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday announced an agreement with both houses of the legislature to recognize $2.5 billion in additional revenue over two years, part of the budget-making process in the state.Aid DebateThe scope of the federal aid needed to help states and local governments with their budget shortfalls has been a sticking point in Congressional negotiations for months. Former President Donald Trump had repeatedly called it a “bailout” for poorly run states -- an argument echoed by other Republicans even though the effects are being felt across party lines and are the results of diminished revenue, not profligate spending. Republican Senator Mitt Romney called the scale of President Joe Biden’s proposal “wasteful and harmful.” Moderate Democrats in the chamber are looking at state and local aid as they try to make the proposal more targeted.The government “should be cautious about overdoing it,” Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. said in an interview on Bloomberg Television this week. His bank has been tracking state tax revenue and found many are still seeing increases. “Get us through the problem, get the country growing, but try not to overdo it too much.”The states are hindering the recovery, though. Moving rapidly to cut spending after the virus struck in anticipation revenue would disappear, states and local governments exerted a drag on the economy from April through December, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. They’ve also been slow to hire back workers who were laid off, signaling uncertainty about the outlook.“The more it drags, the harder it becomes for state and local governments to come out of this crisis,” said Lucy Dadayan, senior research associate with the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. “When the federal aid is sidelined, it changes the economic recovery.”‘Upside Surprise’The legislation approved by the House sets aside $195.3 billion for states and Washington, D.C., with each state receiving at least $500 million and using the amount of unemployed residents as a factor in determining the allocations, according to the legislation.If left unchanged, states would be able to use those funds to address “negative economic impacts,” and cover pandemic-related costs or make up for revenue that fell below projections made by January 2020.Overall, state revenue has been little changed by the pandemic. In the year ended in December they fell by an average of 0.12%, according to data on 47 states tracked by JPMorgan. A little more than half of states tracked by the bank saw a year-over-year decline in taxes, while 21 saw positive growth year-over-year.Peter DeGroot, a municipal strategist for JPMorgan, said the revenue figures show a “sizable upside surprise.” But he noted that there are many other factors affecting state finances, such as higher costs from fighting the pandemic and distributing the vaccine.“It’s not simply a revenue story,” he said.Funds WelcomedBefore the pandemic, Louisiana was seeing a turnaround in its finances after struggling for years to recoup from the last recession.Jay Dardenne, the state’s commissioner of administration, said that he would welcome any money that Congress provides and a clear objective would be to use the funds to help Louisianans hurt by the pandemic.“I think it can help states continue the transition from the problems experienced during the last year to what is hopefully brisk economic recovery,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Democrats narrow who gets $1,400 checks in COVID-19 relief bill

    Senate Democratic leaders and President Biden have agreed to more narrowly target which Americans would be eligible for a $1,400 stimulus payment.

  • Former 'iCarly' star Jennette McCurdy reveals why she quit acting

    Jennette McCurdy revealed on the Season 2 premiere of her podcast "Empty Inside" why shes done with acting.

  • Four states have rolled back mask mandates. More could be on the way. Here's what it could mean for all of us.

    Texas and Mississippi joined more than a dozen other states that don't have mask mandates in place. But businesses and local leaders are ignoring the eased rules.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasts Democrats' last-minute compromise on stimulus checks as an 'own-goal'

    Other progressives criticized "Senate silliness." Biden struck a deal with Senate Democrats pushing to lower income thresholds for direct payments.

  • Here’s the Average IRS Tax Refund Amount by State

    Generally, the sooner you file your taxes, the sooner you'll see your refund in the bank (and it reduces the chances of tax fraud). The amount that you receive -- if any -- depends on a number of...

  • Biden response to report on Khashoggi killing angers both Saudi Arabia and its critics

    The Biden administration's first test over what it promised would be a tough approach to Saudi Arabia has left both Riyadh and its critics unhappy.

  • Georgia Takes Center Stage in Battle Over Voting Rights

    ATLANTA — After record turnout flipped Georgia blue for the first time in decades, Republicans who control the state Legislature are moving swiftly to implement a raft of new restrictions on voting access, mounting one of the biggest challenges to voting rights in a major battleground state following the 2020 election. Two bills, one passed by the House on Monday and another that could pass the Senate this week, seek to alter foundational elements of voting in Georgia, which supported President Joe Biden in November and a pair of Democratic senators in January — narrow victories attributable in part to the array of voting options in the state. The Republican legislation would undermine pillars of voting access by ending automatic voter registration, banning drop boxes for mail ballots and eliminating the broad availability of absentee voting. The bills would restrict early voting on the weekends, limiting the longstanding civic tradition of “Souls to the Polls” in which Black voters cast ballots on Sunday after church services. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Taken together, the new barriers would have an outsize impact on Black voters, who make up roughly one-third of the state’s population and vote overwhelmingly Democratic. Black voters were a major force in Democratic success in recent elections, with roughly 88% voting for Biden and more than 90% voting for Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in the January runoff elections, according to exit polls. Democrats say that Republicans are effectively returning to one of the ugliest tactics in the state’s history — oppressive laws aimed at disenfranchising voters. “Rather than grappling with whether their ideology is causing them to fail, they are instead relying on what has worked in the past,” Stacey Abrams, the voting rights activist, said, referring to what she said were laws designed to suppress votes. “Instead of winning new voters, you rig the system against their participation, and you steal the right to vote.” The Georgia effort comes as former President Donald Trump continues to publicly promote the lie that the election was stolen from him, which has swayed millions of Republican voters. It has also put further pressure on Republican state legislatures across the country to continue drafting new legislation aimed at restricting voting rights under the banner of “election integrity” as a way of appeasing the former president and his loyal base. New restrictions on voting have already passed in Iowa, and multiple other states are lining up similar efforts, while the Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments this week on another challenge to the Voting Rights Act. Should the high court make changes to Section 2 of the act, which allows after-the-fact challenges to voting restrictions that may disproportionately affect members of minority groups, Democrats and voting rights groups could be left without one of their most essential tools to challenge new laws. Justice Elena Kagan, in her questioning on Tuesday, appeared to allude to Georgia’s proposed limitations on Sunday voting. “If a state has long had two weeks of early voting and then the state decides that it is going to get rid of Sunday voting on those two weeks, leave everything else in place, and Black voters vote on Sunday 10 times more than white voters, is that system equally open?” Kagan asked. For decades, Georgia has been at the center of the voting rights battle, with Democrats and advocacy groups fighting back against repeated efforts to disenfranchise Black voters in the state. As recently as 2018, Georgians faced hourslong lines to vote in many majority-Black neighborhoods, and thousands of Black voters were purged from the voting rolls before the election. Now Democrats and voting rights groups are alarmed that Republicans are again trying to change the state’s voting laws ahead of critical Senate and governor’s races in 2022. Though the bills in the Legislature have not been finalized, it is expected they will eventually reach the desk of Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican. Kemp has not explicitly backed either bill, but he said Tuesday that he was in favor of efforts “to further secure the vote.” “I’m supportive of putting the photo ID requirement on absentee ballots by mail and other things, making sure that there’s a fair process to observe,” Kemp told radio host Hugh Hewitt. He said his decision on the bills would depend on “what it is and what’s in it.” Democrats, shut out of power in the Statehouse despite holding both U.S. Senate seats, are relatively powerless in the legislative process to stop the bills, though they do have avenues through the courts to challenge any final bill signed. In an interview on Tuesday, Abrams, the former Democratic minority leader in the Georgia House of Representatives, called Monday’s House vote “a sign of fear” over Republicans’ failure to win support from young and minority voters, two of the fastest-growing sectors of the state’s electorate. She added that the measure was also potentially self-defeating for the GOP in that large percentages of rural white voters, a traditionally Republican-leaning bloc, could also be impeded by laws that make it harder for citizens to cast absentee ballots and vote by mail. Asked about restrictions to Sunday voting, Abrams cited a study by the Center for New Data, a nonprofit group, that found Black voters were more likely to vote on weekends than white voters in 107 of Georgia’s 159 counties. Overall, 11.8% of Black voters voted on weekends compared with 8.6% of white voters, according to the study. “We know that some version of this bill is likely to pass because Republicans face an existential crisis in Georgia,” Abrams said, portraying the party as shortsighted in refusing to address the factors that have put its traditional demographic advantages at risk in recent elections. Among the most pressing concerns for Georgia Democrats is the possibility that the House’s bill, H.B. 531, might be amended in the Senate to include provisions that put an end to automatic voter registration and a vote-by-mail system known as “no excuse,” which allows any voters to cast mail ballots if they choose. These proposals were included in a bill that passed out of a Senate committee last week. The automatic registration system, which registers voters when they apply for or renew a driver’s license, was put in place in 2016 under the Republican governor at the time, Nathan Deal. Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, another Republican, has credited the system with drastically increasing voter registration numbers, and Republicans have cited such figures to push back against charges leveled by Abrams and others that Georgia Republicans want to suppress votes. No-excuse absentee voting was approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature in 2005 and was used by many voters during the pandemic. In December, Raffensperger supported ending no-excuse absentee voting, saying it “opens the door to potential illegal voting.” Raffensperger took that stance even as he defended Georgia’s electoral system against accusations by Trump that the election was somehow rigged; his refusal to support the former president’s baseless claims earned him the enmity of Trump and Georgia Republicans allied with him. Raffensperger’s office did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday on the current legislative efforts in the Legislature, including the House bill, which would remove the secretary of state from his role as chair of the State Elections Board. Cody Hall, a spokesman for Kemp, repeated an oft-used phrase of his, saying that the governor wanted to make it “easy to vote and hard to cheat” in Georgia. Kasey Carpenter, a Republican state representative whose district is a conservative swath of Northwest Georgia, said the House bill included a number of common-sense provisions that Democrats would be supporting if it were not for the intense partisan nature of the times. Changes to mail-in procedures, he said, were particularly important given the sharp increase in people who chose to vote that way because of the restrictions of the pandemic. “I think what you’re seeing is a measured approach,” he said. For example, Carpenter said, the bill requires voters to put the number of their driver’s license or state identification card on applications for a mail-in ballot, and requires photocopies to be sent in only if the voter is using alternative forms of identification. If a highly restrictive bill ends up on Kemp’s desk, he will be faced with a complicated dilemma. On the one hand, the governor must show his Trump-loyal Republican base that he has heard and responded to their concerns about election integrity. Doing so will be particularly important if Trump, who was incensed that Kemp did not take steps to overturn his electoral defeat in Georgia, carries out his threat to back a primary challenger on Kemp’s right flank. On the other hand, if Abrams chooses to engage Kemp in a rematch of their 2018 contest, she and her allies are likely to once again make allegations of voter suppression one of their most forceful and incessant attack lines against Kemp. In an electorate still reeling from the two-month effort to subvert the election result by Trump, and the rash of lawsuits attacking voting before and after the election, the bills in Georgia have quickly attracted national attention. More Than a Vote, a group founded by LeBron James, the basketball superstar, has vowed to draw attention to the issue during the NBA All-Star game this weekend in Atlanta; his pledge was first reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Voting rights groups note that the severe limitations put on early voting could also have a cascading effect: By limiting the number of hours available for in-person voting, the bottlenecks created during high-volume times and on Election Day would very likely lead to more hourslong lines, like the waits that plagued the Georgia primary in June. “They’re creating a line management problem,” said Aunna Dennis, the executive director of Common Cause Georgia, a voting rights group. In the primary, she noted, “we saw people in line for over six hours. Just imagine if we were losing 108 hours of early voting time, of Sunday voting, access to the drop box, how many of those people are now going to have to wait in line?” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Texas president: 'A few extremist views' from alumni regarding 'Eyes of Texas' song aren't representative

    The school said that "hateful" emails targeting players' activism regarding the song with racist roots aren't a reflection of its alumni base.

  • Noah Beck Poses in Fishnet Tights, Cuffed Jeans & Stiletto Heels for ‘VMan’

    The TikTok sensation is the publication's newest cover star.

  • 20-Year-Old MAGA Politician’s War on Antifa Backfires Horribly

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos via FacebookChaos. Incivility. Lack of respect for authority.Those are the things a Montana lawmaker accuses anti-fascists of in a new resolution intended to designate the movement a “domestic terrorist organization.”But the measure is struggling to get off the ground, and the 20-year-old MAGA acolyte-turned-state lawmaker pushing it seems to be the reason why.Days after far-right rioters broke into the U.S. Capitol, Montana state Rep. Braxton Mitchell introduced a resolution aimed at the opposite end of the political spectrum: “antifa,” the loosely affiliated left-wing anti-fascist movement. Nevermind that “antifa” is not a centralized group, nor that the United States government makes no such designations of “domestic terror.”The bill is the latest attempt to push penalties on the left even as national-security experts plead with lawmakers to watch for new attacks from the far right. Unlike previous anti-anti-fascist bills, however, this one’s biggest stumbling block might be its own sponsor.GOP Rep. Somehow Blames Mail Slowdown on Antifa and Black Lives MatterAfter Mitchell, a freshman lawmaker, introduced it in a contentious Montana House meeting on Feb. 16, most of the bill’s Republican co-sponsors yanked their names from the measure.“He misbehaved. He got a little out of control in committee and I think most of the co-sponsors pulled out then,” one of those 32 former co-sponsors, Republican Rep. Larry Brewster, told The Daily Beast. “I suspect the co-sponsors pulled out as a way to censure him.”Unlike some of his older peers in the Montana House, Mitchell comes from a hard-right youth movement. In 2018, he organized pro-gun marches in opposition to some of his classmates’ “March for Our Lives” demonstrations. He joined Turning Point USA, a well-funded student club, and went on to become an ambassador for the group. After Donald Trump disputed his 2020 election loss, Mitchell used Twitter to amplify a call for members of Congress to reject electors “from disputed states.” He also tweeted a picture and video of the far-right paramilitary group the Proud Boys at the pro-Trump “Million MAGA March,” a Nov. 14 demonstration.“‘Proud Boys’ are outside of The Willard in DC singing the national anthem,” he tweeted. “#MillionMAGAMarch #ProudBoys *This tweet is not an endorsement*”During Mitchell’s campaign, screenshots circulated of him allegedly tweeting an anti-gay slur. However, Mitchell previously told the Hungry Horse News that the screenshots were photoshopped. Reached for comment, Mitchell linked to the older story, and told The Daily Beast that “I do not wish to comment on the resolution.” His Twitter account disappeared around the time of his response.The bill was incendiary even before it was introduced. The text is virtually identical to that of a dead-in-the-water bill introduced in the U.S. Senate in 2019 by Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen. Bill Cassidy. That older bill, which also moved to designate “antifa” as a domestic terror organization, did not provide a definition of the non-group, other than to claim that anti-fascists “represent opposition to the democratic ideals of peaceful assembly and free speech for all” and “believe that free speech is equivalent to violence.”Michael Loadenthal, executive director of Georgetown University’s Peace and Justice Studies Association, said the Cruz-Cassidy bill and the Mitchell bill are part of a worrying trend.“Certainly, over the last few years, we've seen a significantly noticeable spike” in bills attempting to criminalize anti-fascism, Loadenthal told The Daily Beast. Trump frequently called to designate anti-fascists as terrorists, and peddled baseless conspiracy theories about the movement. Following the Capitol attacks, many Trump supporters falsely blamed antifa for the break-in.Loadenthal said Mitchell’s bill “fits very well into the post-January 6 insurrectionary attempt to shuffle or misplace guilt and accountability.”But despite calls to designate anti-fascists as a “domestic terror” organization, no such legal framework even exists on the national level, Loadenthal noted. “We have no domestic terrorism law in this country. There is no crime of domestic terrorism at the federal level,” he said. “We have no ability to add anti-fascists to the list of domestic terror organizations because there is no list of domestic terror organizations.”Instead, experts like Loadenthal say, such legislation could serve as a means to silence dissent or intimidate the left. The Cruz-Cassidy bill attributed a handful of incidents in California and Oregon to antifa or, more broadly, “left wing activists.” Mitchell’s bill, which borrows the same text, does not cite any incidents related to Montana.Even former white supremacists who operated near Mitchell’s home district say his proposal misses the point.In 2011, Scott Ernest became a co-leader of Kalispell Pioneer Little Europe (PLE), a whites-only settlement 30 minutes from Mitchell’s district. The position put him in conflict with anti-fascists, whom he now describes as significantly less dangerous than the white supremacists he worked with.“There’s just no comparison,” he told The Daily Beast.Although Ernest was involved in screening PLE recruits, and in moderating the white-supremacist message board Stormfront, he began experiencing doubts with the movement when members started defending the massacre of young Norwegian leftists—some of them children—by white supremacist Anders Breivik.“People were telling me, ‘They’re communists, they’re antifa, so they deserved it.’ That was kind of the first time I questioned it,” he said. Ernest has since left the movement, and founded an organization dedicated to extracting people from white supremacist ideologies. The Kalispell PLE is now defunct.When Mitchell introduced his bill in committee, some of his colleagues raised similar objections. Rep. Ed Stafman, a Democrat, noted an October 2020 report from the Department of Homeland Security, which highlighted white supremacists as the “most persistent and lethal threat in the Homeland.”This Cop Joined the Capitol Protest. Then She Spread an Antifa Conspiracy.“In the 28-page report, there’s no mention of antifa whatsoever as a domestic terrorism organization,” Stafman told Mitchell, going on to note Montana’s oft-documented white-supremacist problem. “I think your district is near to Whitefish, where neo-Nazis launched a terror campaign in 2018 against the Jews there, resulting in a $14 million court judgment, but not until Whitefish Jews had to endure numerous threats to their lives.”A representative asked Mitchell whether he had consulted with law enforcement on the bill—he had not. Another questioned why Mitchell had claimed in his opening remarks that the bill was bipartisan, when no Democrats had signed onto it“I was making a joke on the bill,” Mitchell replied. But not even his Republican peers were laughing.“Representative, we don’t necessarily think that this is a joking matter,” the committee’s Republican chair replied. “This is a House bill being brought before our committee on behalf of the citizens of Montana.”So far, 32 of those Republican peers—most of the bill’s original 53 co-sponsors—have pulled their sponsorship after the bill, as the Associated Press reported. Some may have bailed over Mitchell’s behavior, as Brewster, the Republican representative, suggested.Others told the AP they’d consider supporting the bill if it were extended to include other groups, although Mitchell appeared adamant that the legislation only address “antifa.”“This bill is specific to one group and the intent is to keep it that way,” he said in committee, when the chairman asked if he would be open to expanding the bill.“So what you’re saying is you are not willing to host amendments,” the chairman said.“Mr. Chair, if I could—”“No, you can’t.”And when another representative asked why Mitchell’s bill didn’t list a single incident in Montana, Mitchell replied that “the intent is to send a message that we as a state won’t tolerate a group like this coming into our state or being involved in such actions in our state… Yes, it states in the bill offenses from other areas, but, yeah.”Ernest, the former white supremacist, told The Daily Beast that anti-fascists helped him leave the movement—and that Montana is already home to plenty of them.They just aren’t doing what people like Mitchell say they are.“All the ones I’ve met there are Montana natives,” Ernest said. “They’re a) not a threat, and b) they’re already there. They’ve been there a long time.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Creator of CPAC golden Trump statue admits it was made in China, after saying Mexico

    ‘Everything is made in China,’ said a business partner behind the six foot replica

  • Former CIA chief says he is ‘increasingly embarrassed’ to be a white man

    John Brennan says ‘there are so few Republicans in Congress who value truth, honesty, and integrity’

  • 5,000 National Guard troops remain in DC amid QAnon frenzy that Trump will be inaugurated again this week

    QAnon followers believe that on 4 March, which was once the inauguration date of US presidents, Donald Trump will become president again

  • Canadiens beat Senators 3-1 to give new coach 1st NHL win

    Carey Price made 26 saves in a bounce-back performance and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Tuesday night to give rookie coach Dominique Ducharme his first NHL victory. Jeff Petry and Brendan Gallagher each had a goal and an assist. Tyler Toffoli scored into an empty net for Montreal (10-6-5), which snapped a five-game losing streak in Ducharme's first home game in charge of the Canadiens.

  • In California: Who's bankrolling Newsom recall? And thousands get wrong vaccine dosage

    Plus: People spend free money to better themselves, and thefts of French bulldogs are on the rise.