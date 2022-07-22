House GOP Deletes Tweet Calling One Of Its Own Staff A 'Pawn' Of The Jan. 6 Probe

The official House Republican Twitter account promptly deleted a tweet Thursday attacking a witness who testified before the Jan. 6 committee after people pointed out she works for them.

“Just another liar and pawn in Pelosi’s witch-hunt,” the House Republican account tweeted, referring to Sarah Matthews, an aide who was working in the White House during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

She is currently the Republican communications director for the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis.

House Republicans attacked Sarah Matthews, a former deputy White House press secretary who testified Thursday about working in the Trump administration on Jan. 6, 2021. (Photo: House Republicans)

Matthews testified Thursday that if Trump had wanted to make a statement from the press briefing room, he could have walked there in less than 60 seconds.

She also said that the then-White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, told her that Trump “did not want to include any sort of mention of peace” in his initial tweet about the rioters, but eventually agreed to use the phrase “stay peaceful” after Ivanka Trump proposed it.

Matthews had also supported the testimony of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, tweeting last month that anyone downplaying Hutchinson’s role in the West Wing “either doesn’t understand how the Trump WH worked or is attempting to discredit her because they’re scared of how damning this testimony is.”

The House GOP’s tweet was taken down after blowback. Alyssa Farah-Griffin, another former Trump White House aide, came to Matthews’ defense:

Hey geniuses, you realize this gives @SarahAMatthews1 more credibility? She’s there because she wanted to serve Trump. She believed in him like millions Americans. On 1/6 he let her & our entire country down. pic.twitter.com/W2M6VIbQ6d — Alyssa Farah Griffin 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@Alyssafarah) July 22, 2022

The account continued to face backlash after removing the tweet.

“The tweet was sent out at the staff level and was not authorized or the position of the conference and therefore was deleted,” a House GOP spokesperson told Politico anonymously.

