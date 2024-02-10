House GOP field hearing focuses on impact of illegal immigration on public lands in Arizona

A group of House Republicans gathered Thursday at Cochise College in Sierra Vista to learn more about how public lands are impacted by illegal immigration.

The U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources held a field hearing in a southern Arizona town to discuss President Joe Biden’s failure to secure the U.S.-Mexico border on federal public lands.

“As the immigration surge has overwhelmed official ports of entry, migrants have been pouring into Arizona's public lands, which are more remote and less easily patrolled," Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., said during a field hearing held by the U.S. House Natural Resources subcommittee on Federal Lands.

Tiffany, the subcommittee's chair, added that each migrant leaves behind an estimated 6 pounds to 8 pounds of trash. The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality estimated more than 2,000 tons, or 4 million pounds of trash, are discarded annually in Arizona's borderlands.

For fiscal year 2023, which ended Sept. 30, U.S. Customs and Border Protection recorded 2 million encounters at the Southwest border compared with 2.2 million encounters in 2022, 1.6 million in 2021, and 405,000 in 2020.

Since the 1990s, migrants increasingly have been crossing the border through more remote and dangerous areas in order to avoid detection with border enforcement and policy changes.

Fifth-generation rancher Jim Chilton, who lives in Arivaca, a small town southwest of Tucson, said migrants often cross over his land and leave trash and debris.

“I get very tired of riding through my ranch and seeing and observing trash left by these crossers,” Chilton said. He estimated costs averaging $60,000 to deal with the aftermath of people crossing his land and leaving debris.

The biggest cost, however, is the fear for his family and being caught in the crosshairs of the Border Patrol and people crossing the border, he said.

Tiffany reiterated that “environmental degradation” is happening in Arizona’s most sensitive landscapes, wildlife refuges and wilderness areas.

However, Russ McSpadden, a local conservation advocate with the Center for Biological Diversity, who was at the hearing, told The Arizona Republic that damage made by migrants on public land is not a significant concern.

“Migrants have some impact on the environment, but it is minuscule compared to what we have seen with border wall construction and other projects on federal lands like mining,” McSpadden said.

The wall is one of the “single greatest threats” to the ecology of the border, McSpadden said.

And while the committee spoke about filling gaps in former President Donald Trump’s wall as a form of securing the border, no one addressed the ecological impacts of the wall.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office found the construction of 450 miles of barriers resulted in lost wildlife migration corridors, depleted springs and marred Tohono O’odham sacred sites. Scientists have said the wall likely severed important wildlife corridors.

Committee focuses on crime and fentanyl

Much of the discussion focused on crime and fentanyl brought across the border.

“What we see here in Sierra Vista and the Tucson sector is quite unique. … It's bad actors, cartels and organized crime, pushing fentanyl, migrants and whatever else they want,” said Rep. Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz.

With 80% of Arizona’s southern border on federal land, criminal organizations have “significant opportunities to cross their products," he said.

However, according to Customs and Border Protection data, most fentanyl is smuggled at ports of entry, not through remote areas on public land.

Recent CBP data, gathered by WOLA Border Oversight, shows fentanyl continuing to be smuggled primarily through official ports of entry.

U.S.-Mexic Border Fentanyl Seizures from advocacy group WOLA using CBP data.

Sierra Vista Mayor Clea McCaa spoke on a panel interviewed by the group of House Republicans and noted that despite national rhetoric about communities near the border, dangerous border issues rarely reach the city.

“In fact, some of the national rhetoric on border issues makes it harder for us to attract businesses and visitors to our city, because people assume the area is much more dangerous than it really is,” he said.

He said while felonies forwarded to the Cochise County Attorney’s Office have increased, that increase is related to load car drivers and not violent crime.

Load car drivers are a growing concern in the 45,000-person town, and how Mexican cartels recruit young people on social media to transport migrants from the border to northern areas.

“Those load car drivers, who often are teenagers or young adults, are encouraged to drive recklessly throughout town to discourage pursuits. This has created extremely dangerous situations,” McCaa said.

Data from the Cochise County Attorney’s Office showed the increase in crime in the region with felony case filings increasing to 1,567 in 2023 from 988 in 2021. The numbers were much lower in 2014 with 614 felony case filings and in 2015 with 853 cases.

Smuggling cases more than doubled, from 155 in 2022 to 437 in 2023, while endangerment and felony flight increased just slightly from 303 cases in 2022 to 309 in 2023, according to the County Attorney’s Office.

The County Attorney’s Office defines border crime as directly connected to the smuggling of humans or narcotics.

The county attorney said most of the county’s border crime increase is human smuggling. Before Sept. 24, 2022, there was no enforceable human smuggling statute, he said in an email, adding that the county’s first fatal collision related to felony flight and human smuggling was in 2021.

Republicans at the hearing touted Secure the Border Act of 2023 as a solution to fix the situation at the border. The bill passed the House in May, and its companion bill was introduced in the Senate in September but has not made it very far because Democrats control that chamber and they do not support it.

The bill imposes limits on asylum eligibility and requires employers to use an electronic system to verify the employment eligibility of new employees, among other immigration law changes.

Hearing criticized as a political stunt

McSpadden criticized the hearing, noting how he heard mostly complaints with no new solutions presented.

Although this was a Natural Resources subcommittee hearing, he said he did not see any federal public land managers, environmental experts or tribal leaders included in the conversation.

“This was a political stunt. It lacked the experts and the community voices that would make such a hearing probably more solutions-oriented,” he said.

The field hearing comes one day after the flop of major border security and immigration legislation. Rep. Raúl Grijalva, D-Ariz., whose district is on the border, criticized Republicans and the failure of the legislation.

“Answering the call of their MAGA master, my GOP colleagues have killed border legislation negotiations, and are holding yet another pointless, anti-immigrant, border-bashing rally that they call a committee hearing right next to my district,” Grijalva said in a press release.

For weeks before the hearing, Grijalva said he asked Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., the chair of the full Natural Resources Committee, to reschedule it for after the completion of the Democratic Issues Conference, when he could attend.

Art Del Cueto, vice president of the Border Patrol Council, spoke as part of the panel of local experts, highlighting the need for compromise within Congress.

“We need Congress to work together and get bills across so we can stop what's happening in our southern borders,” Cueto said. “It doesn't matter if you're right wing or left wing. The drug cartels do not care.”

