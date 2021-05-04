Cheney could be 'toast' in fight with Trump over GOP future

  • Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., arrives to the chamber ahead of President Joe Biden speaking to a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)
  • House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during his weekly press briefing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the House Republican Conference chair, speaks with reporters following a GOP strategy session on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
1 / 3

Biden 100 Days Congress

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., arrives to the chamber ahead of President Joe Biden speaking to a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LISA MASCARO, ALAN FRAM and MEAD GRUVER
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy wants his party to stand firmly with Donald Trump, despite his false claims about the election being stolen from him.

No. 3 GOP leader Liz Cheney is trying to steer the party far from the former president’s claims about his defeat, charting a future without him.

The party, it became more apparent Tuesday, does not have room for both.

Cheney’s political future was increasingly in peril as McCarthy signaled he would no longer protect his lieutenant from those seeking her ouster from House GOP leadership, opening the possibility of a vote to remove her from the job as soon as next week. One Republican granted anonymity to discuss the situation said simply, “She’s toast.”

What could be seen as a skirmish between minority party leaders trying to find a way back to the majority has become a more politically profound moment for Republicans and the country. The party of Abraham Lincoln is deciding whether to let Trump’s false claims about the election of Democrat Joe Biden go unchecked — or to hold him accountable, as Cheney does, by arguing the country cannot “whitewash” the former president’s role in the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

“This is a much bigger issue than the future of the Republican Party,” said Timothy Naftali, an associate professor at New York University and founding director of the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum. “This is about the future of our democracy.”

The standoff has been intensifying ever since Cheney led a group of 10 House Republicans voting with Democrats to impeach Trump on a charge of incitement of insurrection over the Jan. 6 siege, the worst domestic mob attack on the Capitol in the nation’s history.

Not only was her effort an affront to Trump, still president at the time, but it was out of step with most House Republicans, including the 138 who voted against certifying the Electoral College vote for Biden’s victory. However, others, including Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., who voted to impeach Trump, see Cheney as the “truth-telling” GOP leader the nation needs.

Some fellow Republicans tried to oust her from her leadership position, but they failed in February in a secret party ballot, 145-61, in part because McCarthy urged his troops to remain unified against Democrats.

But the divisions have now widened into a fight for the party’s future as it navigates a post-Trump world.

McCarthy and Cheney are offering their colleagues two theories of the path forward.

McCarthy, who would be in line for the speaker’s gavel if the GOP wins House control, wants to keep Trump voters active in the party and attract new supporters. He believes this is accomplished by keeping Trump engaged, dashing down to the former president’s private club in Florida for support and drawing on his connection with the man who referred to him as “My Kevin.”

Cheney takes the opposite approach, arguing the GOP must rid itself of Trump’s brand of politics with its nationalist, authoritarian overtones if it hopes to return to its conservative roots and attract the voters who fled the party for Biden.

“We can’t embrace the notion the election is stolen. It’s a poison in the bloodstream of our democracy,” Cheney said at a fundraising event with the conservative American Enterprise Institute at Sea Island, Georgia, according to a person familiar with the event and granted anonymity to discuss it.

“We can’t whitewash what happened on Jan. 6 or perpetuate Trump’s big lie. It is a threat to democracy. What he did on Jan. 6 is a line that cannot be crossed.”

Then, as lawmakers often do when they hope to speak indirectly to Trump, McCarthy appeared on Fox News Channel early Tuesday, and spoke of Cheney a day after Trump leveled fresh claims of voter fraud.

“I have heard from members concerned about her ability to carry out her job as conference chair, to carry out the message,” he said. “We all need to be working as one if we’re able to win the majority.”

Trump himself issued a fresh statement Monday renewing his desire to see Cheney defeated by another Republican in next year’s Wyoming GOP primary.

Meanwhile, the fight between the two is viewed by other GOP leaders as a distraction, and many rank-and-file Republicans blame her for prolonging it rather than simply letting the former president’s claims go unanswered.

One top Republican congressional aide said McCarthy had weeks ago urged Cheney to stop talking about Trump, and her failure to do so has boosted frustration with her.

McCarthy, who delivered a speech supporting her when House Republicans privately voted to keep her in February, will not do that this time, said the aide, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe internal conversations. A vote on whether to remove her could occur as early as next Wednesday, when House Republicans are next scheduled to meet.

Interviews with a half dozen lawmakers and aides from across the party’s ideological spectrum found none saying it’s likely she will survive the challenge. They cited her abandonment by McCarthy and her persistence in criticizing Trump.

Cheney isn’t backing down.

Asked about McCarthy’s comments on Tuesday, spokesperson Jeremy Adler said in a written statement, “This is about whether the Republican Party is going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on Jan 6. Liz will not do that. That is the issue.”

A potential vote on her leadership puts the GOP in the awkward position of seeking to oust its highest-ranking woman from her post at a time when the party is trying to erode Democrats’ decisive advantage among female voters.

Potential contenders to replace her include Reps. Elise Stefanik of New York and Jackie Walorski of Indiana, the aide said. Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana, head of the powerful Republican Study Committee, is also seen as in the running.

In Wyoming, far from riding out the criticism, Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, is on the defensive.

She already has four Republican primary opponents for next year’s election. Among them, two state legislators are giving her grief for fist-bumping Biden after he spoke to Congress in a joint address last week.

“Liz, fist bump your way right out of Wyoming,” tweeted Chuck Gray, a state representative from Casper.

Cheney responded to the criticism by saying she “will always respond in a civil, respectful and dignified way” when greeted by the president.

She does have allies in Congress, some prominent. However, many House Republicans are unwilling to stand up to Trump, who says he is considering a run to return to the White House in 2024.

Illinois Rep. Kinzinger supports Cheney, and “will continue to fight for the soul of the GOP, no matter how long it takes,” his spokesman Maura Gillespie said.

And Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, the party’s 2012 presidential nominee and another Trump adversary, leapt to Cheney’s defense.

“Every person of conscience draws a line beyond which they will not go: Liz Cheney refuses to lie,” Romney tweeted. “As one of my Republican Senate colleagues said to me following my impeachment vote: ‘I wouldn’t want to be a member of a group that punished someone for following their conscience.’”

___

Mead Gruver reported from Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

  • What the Texas Congress vote really says about Donald Trump and the Republican Party

    Some thought it might reveal a split in the state GOP or an opening for Democrats. They were wrong.

  • 30 of the Best Summer Movies of All Time

    Whether it’s a steamy romance or a gut-busting comedy, summer is often the perfect backdrop and setting for some of the most memorable and entertaining movies, no matter the genre. From nostalgic tales of friendships to beachy thrillers, we’ve rounded up some of the best across streaming platforms. Just be sure to swap out a soda for a tasty piña colada to go with your popcorn.

  • McCarthy says GOP members are concerned about Cheney's leadership

    In a sign of the escalating tension between the two, McCarthy said there is concern Cheney can't "carry out the message."

  • Nigel Boyle, Line of Duty’s DCI Ian Buckells: ‘Being H was a complete surprise to me’

    Nigel Boyle has barely slept. Partly out of the excitement, of having been revealed, 12 hours previously, to be the bent copper who AC-12 – and impassioned Line of Duty fans – have been hunting for years. But also because he has a three-week-old daughter, who must not suspect at all that her father is DCI Ian Buckells, aka the Fourth Man, aka H, aka the most famous baddie in British television history. Since 9.35pm on Sunday night, when the camera cut to Buckells’s smarmy face and 13 million jaws dropped, Boyle’s phone has not stopped – “Twitter, Instagram, texts, WhatsApp, Messenger, everything; I’ve had to put it on silent” – and when I speak to him, via Zoom, from his London home, he looks a little weary. He appears leaner than Buckells (“well, the curry houses and pubs are closed”) and he seems a good couple of notches sharper too. However, he sounds exactly like Buckells, with the strong Brummie accent that Line of Duty viewers got to know and love from a character they thought of, for 10 years, as the comic relief. “Don’t forget, the series is supposed to be set in the Midlands,” he says. “I could have chosen to get rid of my accent at drama school, but it’s important to my identity.” Boyle, 43, was tickled when someone showed him a tweet complaining that Line of Duty should use actors from Birmingham, not people doing accents like Buckells, but he’s not sure when I posit the theory that his accent is one of the reasons people thought of Buckells as the least likely of masterminds. “ I don’t know [about snobbery towards the accent]. But in A Midsummer Night’s Dream they’ll give the Rude Mechanicals a Birmingham accent or a West Country accent.” Whatever the case, people didn’t see Buckells coming. And, for many, the finale was a crashing disappointment: no heists, no car chases, no evil genius. Boyle is sanguine. “Everyone’s got their own expectations and everyone’s got their own ideal way for it to end,” he says. “I think it’s really clever, the way it’s ended: you don’t have to be a mastermind to be corrupt. You can’t have a big shootout and a big car chase every time.

  • If Adam Hamilton knows Boys Scouts degrade Native Americans, why won’t he say so?

    You don’t pay respect to Native American culture while wearing offensive costumes.

  • NYT Columnist Warns People Are Being Lulled Into False Security

    Republicans' willingness to politically prostitute themselves for Donald Trump is shameless and chilling, said Pulitzer Prize-winning Thomas Friedman.

  • Keep face masks for school pupils until at least June 21, unions demand

    Face masks for schoolchildren should remain mandatory until at least June 21, unions have demanded in joint letter to Gavin Williamson, the Education Secretary. The letter, from the National Education Union (NEU), the NASUWT teaching union, Unite, Unison and GMB claims face coverings are "an essential part of the wider system of control in schools" and they should continue to be required until at least next month. Last week the schools minister, Nick Gibb, said he hoped pupils would no longer have to wear face masks in classes at secondary schools and colleges in England from mid-May. But he added that the decision on whether to lift the precautionary measure when the further easing of social contact limits indoors is confirmed, no earlier than May 17, would depend on the data. The call from teaching unions came despite data showing that secondary school pupils going back to the classroom has not pushed up coronavirus infections, official data suggests. The number of students testing positive for the virus has fallen by almost three-quarters since December, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The figures from March 15 to 31 – shortly after schools in England reopened following the third national lockdown – add to evidence that "risk of transmission in schools is low", experts said.

  • Controversy over GOP-led election audit in Arizona

    The Republican-held state Senate in Arizona has hired a private company to conduct a hand recount of more than 2 million ballots from the 2020 election in Maricopa County, even though the official tally already confirmed former President Trump lost to Joe Biden. Many critics are alarmed by what appears to be a secretive and partisan process. TucsonSentinel.com editor and publisher Dylan Smith joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the company conducting the audit and why he believes it's unlikely to be completed.

  • Could The Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    The big shareholder groups in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SFST ) have power over the company. Institutions...

  • Nine major sports unions join forces to oppose U.S. state voting restrictions

    A number of voting rights groups say the restrictions passed by Georgia, and being weighed in Texas and Arizona among other states, target Black people and other racial minorities. The statement was co-signed by the National Basketball Players Association, the Basketball Players Union, Major League Soccer Players Association, National Football League Players Association, and the United States Women's National Team Players Association along with players' bodies representing elite-level women's ice hockey, soccer and basketball.

  • Germany bans Muslim group over alleged terror donations

    The German government on Wednesday banned a Muslim organization that it alleged had supported "terrorism globally with donations." Police raised buildings in 10 German states associated with Ansaar International, German news agency dpa reported. The news agency said the money the organization collected went to welfare projects but also to groups such as the Syrian al-Qaida affiliate known as the Nusra Front, the Palestinian group Hamas and al-Shabab in Somalia.

  • Covid cases at Everest base camp raise fears of serious outbreak

    Climbers say a growing number of people have tested positive, despite government denials.

  • Canada's Alberta confirms first death linked to AstraZeneca vaccine

    Canada has reported at least five cases of blood clots following immunization with the vaccine, but public health officials maintain the benefits of the AstraZeneca shot outweigh the potential risks. The Alberta case, of a woman in her 50s, marks the second case of blood clots, and the only death after more than 253,000 doses of AstraZeneca were administered in the province, Alberta's chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said in a statement on Tuesday.

  • India posts record daily COVID-19 deaths, one in four globally last week

    (Reuters) -India accounted for nearly half of the COVID-19 cases reported worldwide last week, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, as the country's coronavirus deaths rose by a record 3,780 during the last 24 hours. The WHO said in its weekly epidemiological report that India accounted for 46% of global cases and 25% of global deaths reported in the past week. India's second deadly surge of COVID-19 has seen hospitals runs out of beds and oxygen and left morgues and crematoriums overflowing.

  • 'Disgusting and horrific': Two Asian women stabbed in downtown San Francisco, police say; suspect arrested

    Authorities arrested a man who they say is suspected of stabbing two Asian women without warning in downtown San Francisco on Tuesday.

  • Japan faces longer state of emergency, casting doubt on Olympics

    Japan is considering extending a coronavirus spurred state of emergency in the capital, Tokyo, and other major urban areas, sources said on Wednesday, a move that could cast doubt on the planned Summer Olympics. Officials were leaning toward an extension of the measures in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures beyond May 11 as the country battles a surge in COVID-19 cases, three sources told Reuters. The Yomiuri Newspaper earlier reported that an extension of the state of emergency was likely.

  • Oil pipeline builder agrees to halt eminent domain lawsuits

    A company seeking to build a disputed oil pipeline over an aquifer that provides drinking water to 1 million people agreed verbally Tuesday to stop pursuing lawsuits against Tennessee property owners who refused to sell access to their land for construction. Plains All American Pipeline spokesman Brad Leone said the company will put an agreement in writing with the Memphis City Council to set aside lawsuits filed against property owners fighting the Byhalia Connection pipeline. Leone spoke at a council committee meeting in which members discussed a proposed city law making it difficult for the pipeline to be approved and built.

  • ‘Girl in bunker’ kidnapper and rapist found dead in prison cell

    ‘Day to day life was wake up, get assaulted... He sexually assaulted me many times throughout the day’

  • House GOP leader renews criticism over All-Star Game shift

    The top-ranking House Republican on Tuesday renewed his party's attack on Major League Baseball for pulling the All-Star Game out of the Atlanta Braves stadium after Georgia Republicans enacted a restrictive new voting law, saying the sport's leaders were misled by criticism from Democratic President Joe Biden. “These are real-life effects of people making poor decisions that has hurt this community as a whole,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, speaking at a suburban Atlanta restaurant where people were lined up to dine. Democrats, though, say Republicans have only themselves to blame for any fallout from Georgia's voting law, since Republican votes pushed it through the Georgia General Assembly and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed it into law.

  • Philippines tells fishermen to ignore Beijing's ban on fishing in South China Sea

    The Philippines has rejected an annual summer fishing ban imposed by China in the disputed South China Sea and encouraged its boats to keep fishing in the country's territorial waters. "This fishing ban does not apply to our fishermen," the Philippines' South China Sea taskforce said in a statement late on Tuesday.