House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy says he doesn't know what QAnon is even though he denounced it months ago

Sarah Al-Arshani
US House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy
US House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy speaks during his weekly news conference December 5, 2019 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy said he doesn't even know what QAnon is while speaking to reporters about freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

"I think it would be helpful if you could hear exactly what she told all of us. Denouncing Q-on, I don't know if I say it right, I don't even know what it is," McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday.

However, while the GOP leader said he doesn't know what QAnon is he's been talking about it for months and even denounced it in the past.

In August he told Fox News: "There is no place for QAnon in the Republican Party."

House Democrats are calling to have Greene stripped of her role on two committees over backlash to her promotion of several conspiracy theories. They will hold a floor vote on Thursday.

Greene has supported conspiracy theories such as QAnon, which baselessly claims that former President Donald Trump was working to dismantle a group of powerful child-abusers.

McCarthy told reporters that Greene had denounced the statements she's made in the past during a closed-door meeting with House Republicans, after a closed-door caucus meeting where Greene reportedly apologized to her colleagues and got a standing ovation. Greene was not punished or stripped of committee assignments.

QAnon supporters were seen at the January 6 Capitol attack that left five people dead, including "Q Shaman" a follower of the conspiracy theory who was pictured with his trademark horned helmet sitting in the Senate chamber.

Greene has also claimed that mass school shootings were "false flag" operations put together by gun law advocates. She's also supported calls to execute Democratic politicians.

