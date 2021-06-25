Officer asks McCarthy to denounce GOP remarks on Jan. 6 riot

  • Michael Fanone, left, a Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer who was attacked and beaten during the Jan. 6, attack on the Capitol, and Harry Dunn, a U.S. Capitol Police officer who faced the rioters, leave a meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, June 25, 2021. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday she's creating a special committee to investigate the attack by a mob of Trump supporters who sought to interrupt the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • Michael Fanone, a Washington Metropolitan Police officer who was attacked and beaten during the Jan. 6, attack on the Capitol, speaks to reporters as he leaves a meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, June 25, 2021. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday she's creating a special committee to investigate the attack by a mob of Trump supporters who sought to interrupt the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • From left, Michael Fanone, a Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer who was attacked and beaten during the Jan. 6, attack on the Capitol, Gladys Sicknick, mother of Brian Sicknick, the U.S. Capitol Police officer who died from injuries sustained during attack on Congress, and Harry Dunn, a U.S. Capitol Police officer who also faced the rioters, arrive leave a meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, June 25, 2021. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday she's creating a special committee to investigate the attack by a mob of Trump supporters who sought to interrupt the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • Michael Fanone, left, a Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer who was attacked and beaten during the Jan. 6, attack on the Capitol, and Harry Dunn, a U.S. Capitol Police officer who faced the rioters, leave a meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, June 25, 2021. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday she's creating a special committee to investigate the attack by a mob of Trump supporters who sought to interrupt the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • Michael Fanone, a Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer who was attacked and beaten during the Jan. 6, attack on the Capitol, leaves a meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, June 25, 2021. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday she's creating a special committee to investigate the attack by a mob of Trump supporters who sought to interrupt the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • Michael Fanone, a Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer who was attacked and beaten during the Jan. 6, attack on the Capitol, and Harry Dunn, left, a U.S. Capitol Police officer who also faced the rioters, talks to reporters as they leave a meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, June 25, 2021. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday she's creating a special committee to investigate the attack by a mob of Trump supporters who sought to interrupt the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • Michael Fanone, a Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer who was also attacked and beaten during the Jan. 6, attack on the Capitol, waits as Harry Dunn, left, a U.S. Capitol Police officer who also faced the rioters speaks to reporters as they leave a meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, June 25, 2021. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday she's creating a special committee to investigate the attack by a mob of Trump supporters who sought to interrupt the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
1 / 7

APTOPIX Capitol Breach Investigation

Michael Fanone, left, a Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer who was attacked and beaten during the Jan. 6, attack on the Capitol, and Harry Dunn, a U.S. Capitol Police officer who faced the rioters, leave a meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, June 25, 2021. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday she's creating a special committee to investigate the attack by a mob of Trump supporters who sought to interrupt the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARY CLARE JALONICK and KEVIN FREKING
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A police officer who was injured in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection confronted House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy in a meeting on Friday, asking him to publicly denounce statements by GOP members who have voted against honoring police and downplayed the violence of the attack.

Officer Michael Fanone has said for weeks that he wanted to meet with McCarthy, who has opposed the formation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the attack and has remained loyal to former President Donald Trump. It was a violent mob of Trump’s supporters that laid siege to the Capitol and interrupted the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential election victory after Trump told them to “fight like hell” to overturn his defeat.

Fanone said after the meeting that he had asked McCarthy to denounce 21 House Republicans who recently voted against giving police officers a congressional medal of honor for defending the Capitol and also Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde, who had compared video of the rioters to a “tourist visit.”

He said McCarthy told him he would “address it in a personal level with some of those members,” a response he said wasn’t satisfactory. McCarthy’s office did not respond to a request for comment on the meeting.

As the House Republican leader, Fanone said, “it’s important to hear those denouncements publicly.” And as a police officer who served that day, he said, ”that’s not what I want to hear.”

McCarthy and Fanone were joined by Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, who was also among the officers who responded to the rioting. Gladys Sicknick, the mother of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, was also expected to be in the meeting but did not speak to reporters afterward. Brian Sicknick collapsed and died after engaging with the mob, and a medical examiner later ruled that he died of natural causes.

The meeting comes as many Republicans have made clear that they want to move on from the Jan. 6 attack — frustrating law enforcement officers who were brutally beaten by the rioters as they pushed past them and broke into the building. Senate Republicans have blocked an independent, bipartisan investigation of the attack and some House members are increasingly downplaying the insurrection. Fanone said he found Clyde’s comments “disgusting.”

Dunn said afterward that it was an “emotional meeting." He declined to go into detail and thanked McCarthy for his time.

“He was receptive, and I think ultimately, we have the same goal. It’s just going to take a little time getting there, I guess," Dunn said.

The goal, Dunn said, is "accountability, justice for everybody that was involved.”

As the officers and family members push for answers, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that she is creating a special committee to investigate the attack. She said a partisan-led probe was the only option left after the Senate Republicans blocked the commission. .

Fanone, Dunn and Gladys Sicknick have all aggressively lobbied for the independent panel — which would be modeled after a similar panel that investigated the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks — and they visited the offices of several Republican senators before the vote last month. Seven Republican senators voted with Democrats to consider the legislation that would form the bipartisan panel, but it still fell short of the 60 votes needed to move forward.

Fanone was one of many Metropolitan Police officers who was called in to help deal with the increasingly chaotic scene as delays kept National Guard away. He has described being dragged down the Capitol steps by rioters who shocked him with a stun gun and beat him.

Dunn, a Capitol Police officer, has similarly described fighting the rioters in hand-to-hand combat and being the target of racial slurs as he tried to hold them back.

Both officers said they discussed the select committee with McCarthy, who said earlier Friday that he couldn't comment on it because he hadn't talked to Pelosi.

Fanone said he asked for a commitment not to put “the wrong people” on the panel and that McCarthy said he would take it seriously.

Dunn confirmed that account, saying McCarthy "committed to us to taking it serious.”

In addition to Clyde, other Republicans have increasingly made statements defending the rioters and have spread conspiracy theories about what happened that day. Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar has repeatedly insisted that a Trump supporter who was shot and killed that day while trying to break into the House chamber was “executed.” Others have suggested that the Justice Department should not be charging the insurrectionists with crimes.

And last week, the 21 Republicans voted against giving medals of honor to the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police to thank them for their service on Jan. 6. Dozens of those officers suffered major injuries, including chemical burns, brain injuries and broken bones. McCarthy voted for the measure.

Seven people died during and after the rioting, including Ashli Babbitt, the woman who was shot and killed, and three other Trump supporters who died of medical emergencies. In addition to Sicknick, two police officers died by suicide in the days that followed.

Fanone made clear that the last several months have taken a toll. He said he was “mentally and physically exhausted” and that he felt isolated.

“This experience is not something that I enjoy doing," he said. “I don’t want to be up here on Capitol Hill. I want to be with my daughters. But I see this as an extension of my service on Jan. 6th.”

___

Associated Press writers Padmananda Rama, Michael Balsamo, Nomaan Merchant, Colleen Long and Alan Fram contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pelosi announces House Select Committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack

    At a news conference on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the formation of a House Select Committee to investigate the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, after Republicans blocked the formation of an independent panel.

  • Kevin McCarthy will reportedly meet with police officers injured on Jan. 6

    Kevin McCarthy will reportedly meet with police officers injured on Jan. 6

  • Justice Department suing Georgia over voting laws

    Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday the Justice Department is suing Georgia over its voting laws. The move comes amid scrutiny by the department over a wave of new laws in Republican-controlled states that tighten voting rules. (June 25)

  • Biden backers sue 'Trump Train' members, police over campaign bus incident

    Several people who were traveling last October on a campaign bus for Democratic President Joe Biden that was surrounded by supporters of Republican former President Donald Trump on a Texas highway filed a pair of federal lawsuits on Thursday over the incident. One lawsuit, which named more than a half-dozen members of the "Trump Train" as defendants, accused the Trump supporters of violating the Ku Klux Klan Act, an 1871 law named after the violent white supremacist organization and intended to prohibit groups from engaging in voter intimidation. The second lawsuit claims the public safety director in San Marcos, Chase Stapp, and several unnamed local law enforcement officers failed to provide emergency assistance as Trump backers played a "madcap game of highway 'chicken,'" swerving within inches of the bus and sideswiping one staffer's vehicle.

  • Trump Organization could face criminal charges from Manhattan prosecutor -NY Times

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Manhattan district attorney’s office has told lawyers for former U.S. President Donald Trump it is considering filing criminal charges against his family business in connection with fringe benefits it awarded a top executive, the New York Times reported on Friday. The district attorney, Cyrus Vance, could announce charges against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, as soon as next week, the newspaper said, citing several people with knowledge of the matter. "It looks like they are going to come down with charges against the company and that is completely outrageous," Ron Fischetti, a lawyer for the Trump Organization, told NBC News.

  • Hong Kong's Apple Daily to live on in blockchain, free of censors

    Hong Kong cyber activists are backing up articles by pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily on censorship-proof blockchain platforms after the newspaper was forced to shut down as it became embroiled in a national security law crackdown. The latest drive to preserve the paper's content comes after activists rushed to upload documentaries by local broadcaster RTHK investigating people in power after the media outlet said it would remove materials older than one year from its social media platforms. Under the national security law, the Hong Kong government can request the blocking or removal of content it deems subversive or secessionist, raising fears over internet freedom in the global financial hub.

  • Biden campaign staff sue ‘Trump train’ convoy who almost forced them off road in Texas

    Those targeted in lawsuit are accused of harassing and following campaign bus

  • Panasonic sells Tesla stake for $3.6 billion

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Panasonic Corp sold its stake in electric car maker Tesla Inc for about 400 billion yen ($3.61 billion) in the year ended March, a spokesperson for the Japanese company said on Friday. The sale comes as the bicycles-to-hair dryers conglomerate is seeking to reduce its dependence on Tesla and raise cash for growth investment. Panasonic's battery business is dominated by Elon Musk's Tesla, but the two firms have had a tense relationship at times.

  • Justice Department suing Georgia over state's new voting law

    The Justice Department is suing Georgia over the state's new election law, alleging Republican state lawmakers rushed through a sweeping overhaul with an intent to deny Black voters equal access to the ballot. “Where we believe the civil rights of Americans have been violated, we will not hesitate to act,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said Friday in announcing the lawsuit. Republican lawmakers in the state pushed back immediately, pledging a forceful defense of Georgia's law.

  • Miami building collapse: Woman pulled her daughter to safety after breaking pelvis in four-storey fall

    The woman and her daughter escaped, but father of the family is still missing

  • Trump Organization could soon face criminal charges, lawyer says

    A lawyer for the Trump Organization said Friday that expects Manhattan prosecutors to bring criminal charges against the company as soon as next week, NBC News reports.Why it matters: The charges are part of the Manhattan district attorney's office investigation into former President Trump's business dealings, such as benefits provided to the company's top executives. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play: Prosecutors have focused on the tens of

  • Analysis: Biden rebuts doubts, wins bet on bipartisanship

    Day after day, as the partisan battle lines hardened on Capitol Hill over President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda, his calls for bipartisanship seemed increasingly out of step. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said his goal was to focus “100%” on stopping Biden's agenda. Progressive Democrats, meanwhile, pushed Biden to use the brute force power of a majority, even the most slender one, to pass legislation without any GOP support.

  • Mudlarking about: Why treasure-hunting is Britain's latest hobby

    Meet the modern 'larkers' bringing mudlarking into the 21st century

  • Pelosi to Name Select Committee to Probe Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

    (Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she will create a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol after Republicans blocked naming an independent commission to conduct the probe, but the chamber’s top Republican did not commit his party to participating.Pelosi said Thursday that with little chance of establishing an outside inquiry, she would act to form the panel of lawmakers to investigate the causes of the attack by a mob of former President Donald Trump’

  • Bolt's forecast: Watch out for Bromell in 100 at Olympics

    Usain Bolt figures his world record is safe for now. The 34-year-old Bolt, retired since 2017, will watch from the comfort of his home in Jamaica as someone other than him captures the title in the 100 — and later the 200 — for the first time since 2004. One of Bolt's favorites in the 100 at the rescheduled Tokyo Games will be Trayvon Bromell, who won the event last weekend at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials.

  • NY prosecutors tell Trump lawyers they are considering charges against his business, report claims

    Charges could reportedly be announced as soon as next week

  • Biden mocked gun-rights advocates who say they need assault weapons to fight the government: 'You need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons'

    President Joe Biden made the joke in a White House speech outlining his administration's plan to combat gun violence in the US.

  • ‘It’s our right.’ Residents seek their own town outside controversial JoCo warehouses

    “What is coming from the metro Kansas City area, it is a machine that’s moving south,” said one neighbor. “Basically the citizens are sitting ducks with no control.”

  • Benigno Aquino III, Who Led Philippine Growth Spurt, Dies at 61

    (Bloomberg) -- Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, the former Philippine president who oversaw the fastest period of growth since the 1970s and challenged China’s expansive territorial claims before a United Nations-backed tribunal, has died. He was 61.Aquino, who served as the nation’s leader from 2010 to 2016, died peacefully in his sleep, his sister Pinky Aquino-Abellada said, adding that he was pronounced dead in a hospital in Quezon City due to renal disease secondary to diabetes. “No words can ex

  • House investigates possible shadow operation in Trump justice department

    Judiciary committee wants to know if officials violated policies in issuing secret subpoenas against congressional Democrats The former attorney general Jeff Sessions, along with his successor William Barr, have denied knowledge of the subpoenas but congressional Democrats will examine their accuracy. Photograph: Dan Anderson/EPA Top Democrats in the House are investigating whether Trump justice department officials ran an unlawful shadow operation to target political enemies of the former presi