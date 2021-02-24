House GOP leaders awkwardly disagree over whether Trump should speak at CPAC

Kathryn Krawczyk
·1 min read
The House GOP's leadership split is far from patched up.

After former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building last month, House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) was among just a handful of Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role in the riot. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) meanwhile said he'd only support censuring Trump, as he "bears responsibility" for the attack.

But just a month later, McCarthy already seems ready to welcome Trump back into the party. When asked Wednesday if Trump should be speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference this weekend, McCarthy gave a quick "yes." Cheney, meanwhile, said the decision was "up to CPAC," but affirmed her belief that Trump shouldn't "be playing a role in the future of the party or the country."

Following the impeachment, more than a quarter of the House GOP voted secretly to remove Cheney from her leadership post, while Wyoming's state GOP censured her.

