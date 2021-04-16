House GOP takes cash from casino mogul accused of misconduct

  • FILE - This March 15, 2016, file photo, shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass. A House Republican fundraising committee controlled by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy received over $770,000 from Wynn, a Las Vegas casino mogul who stepped down from his company in 2018 after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct. That's according to campaign finance disclosures made public Thursday., April 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
  • House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., Thursday, April 15, 2021, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
1 / 2

House GOP Wynn

FILE - This March 15, 2016, file photo, shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass. A House Republican fundraising committee controlled by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy received over $770,000 from Wynn, a Las Vegas casino mogul who stepped down from his company in 2018 after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct. That's according to campaign finance disclosures made public Thursday., April 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BRIAN SLODYSKO
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A major House Republican fundraising committee overseen by GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy received over $770,000 from Steve Wynn, a Las Vegas casino mogul who stepped down from his company in 2018 after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct.

The donation, which Wynn made in late March, was one of the largest given so far this election cycle to Take Back the House 2022, according to campaign finance disclosures made public Thursday. The committee splits massive fundraising hauls between 59 Republican House members, as well as about 20 other GOP political operations.

The acceptance of the sum amounts to a reversal by McCarthy, who in 2018 joined a growing chorus of Republicans who said they would donate campaign cash given by Wynn to charity after the misconduct allegations surfaced. Wynn has denied the allegations.

The contribution underscores Republicans' willingness to look beyond the messy and potentially problematic backgrounds of some donors as they embark on the massively expensive task of attempting to wrest control of the House back from Democrats.

In a brief statement Friday, McCarthy did not address his decision to accept money from Wynn after previously rejecting it.

“Steve Wynn is one of the great innovators in the history of modern capitalism. I thank him for his continued support, and I look forward to working with him to retake the House Majority," McCarthy said.

Wynn declined to comment through a spokeswoman.

“He has the same rights and entitlements as any other private citizen in the United States of America,” said Donald Campbell, an attorney for Wynn, when asked about the donations.

The misconduct allegations against Wynn came at a high-point in the #MeToo movement. The Wall Street Journal reported that several women said the billionaire harassed or assaulted them and that one case led to a $7.5 million settlement with a manicurist formerly employed by the company.

At the time, Republicans were forcefully criticizing Democrats over past donations they accepted from movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was later sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault.

The accusations against Wynn led to his abrupt resignation from Wynn Resorts. A prolific donor and fundraiser, he also stepped down from his post as campaign finance chairman of the Republican National Committee.

In the years since, he has kept a relatively low profile. In 2020, he donated about $700,000 to former President Donald Trump’s fundraising operation, as well as $9 million to Senate Leadership Fund, an outside group that works to elect Republican senators. But he was otherwise largely shunned by rank-and-file Republicans in Congress.

Records show the money he gave in March has already been disbursed to at least 55 House Republicans, who each received a $5,800 legal maximum donation that was raised through Take Back the House 2022.

Democrats say that the House GOP's acceptance of the donations indicates McCarthy was disingenuous when he previously rejected Wynn's money.

Recommended Stories

  • GOP reps who voted to overturn election raised less cash

    In the wake of a violent assault on the U.S. Capitol stirred up by former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud, House Republicans were divided.Sixty-five Republican representatives voted to accept the 2020 election results, that Joe Biden was the winner.But 136 Republicans voted to reject the results. Just hours after a deadly riot overtook the Capitol, the majority of GOP representatives continued to support Trump’s effort to overturn the election. Now, as representatives prepare to run for re-election in 2022, a Reuters analysis of federal fundraising data show that Republicans who voted to accept the election are - on average - pulling in more cash than those who sided with the president against the results.Those who voted with Democrats to approve the tallies raised about $360,000 on average for their re-election campaigns. Republicans who voted to overturn the results raised about a quarter less, averaging $290,000.Some prominent Trump critics inside the GOP did particularly well: Liz Cheney of Wyoming raised $1.5 million. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois pulled in $1 million. And Jaime Herrera Butler of Washington state drew $700,000.One effect of the deadly siege was a vow by corporate donor groups and dozens of large U.S. companies to halt donations to Republican lawmakers who voted to overturn Trump's election loss. The lower average haul for these representatives may show the effect of those pledges.At the same time, some high-profile Trump supporters did particularly well. Newly-elected Georgia Representative Majorie Taylor Greene raised $3.2 million in the first three months of 2021. And conference leaders Kevin McCarthy and Steve Scalise - who both voted to overturn the election results - raised $2.9 and $3.2 million respectively.

  • U.S. sues Trump ally Roger Stone, alleging he owes about $2 million in unpaid taxes

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday sued Roger Stone, saying the close ally of former President Donald Trump owes about $2 million in unpaid federal income taxes, according to a court document seen by Reuters. The civil lawsuit, filed in federal court in Florida, alleged that Stone and his wife, Nydia, used a commercial entity to "shield their personal income from enforced collection and fund a lavish lifestyle despite owing nearly $2 million in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties." Stone said his tax bill has been public knowledge for years and called claims of a lavish lifestyle "a laughable joke."

  • Mike Pompeo and his wife misused State Department resources, federal watchdog finds

    The State Department's independent watchdog found that former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo violated federal ethics rules when he and his wife asked department employees to perform personal tasks on more than 100 occasions, including picking up their dog and making private dinner reservations. Why it matters: The report comes as Pompeo pours money into a new political group amid speculation about a possible 2024 presidential run. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "OIG found evidence of over 100 requests to Department employees that are inconsistent with the Standards of Ethical Conduct for Employees of the Executive Branch or raised questions about the proper use of Department resources," the State Department’s inspector general found as first reported by Politico."These requests from the Pompeos, which fell into three broad categories —requests to pick up personal items, planning of events unrelated to the Department’s mission, and miscellaneous personal requests — had no apparent connection to the official business of the Department."Examples included taking care of their dog, helping write a letter of recommendation for a medical school application, booking salon appointments and making private dinner reservations, per the report. Pompeo's attorney denied the allegations against his client and called the report "false." “The poor quality of the report bespeaks not merely unprofessionalism in its drafting but also bias, which we are concerned may be politically motivated," Pompeo's lawyer, William Burck, said in a response appended to the report. What's next: The report did not call for any disciplinary action against Pompeo because he is no longer in office, but did recommend steps the State Department should take to "mitigate the risk of future senior leaders committing similar violations." More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Republicans say less than 6% of Biden's plan is traditional infrastructure. BofA says it's more like half.

    Bank of America said the physical capital will see immediate return on investment, while spending on nontraditional infrastructure will take longer.

  • Garland rescinds Trump-era memo curtailing consent decrees

    Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday rescinded a Trump-era memo that curtailed the use of consent decrees that federal prosecutors have used in sweeping investigations of police departments. Garland issued a new memorandum to all U.S. attorneys and other Justice Department leaders spelling out the new policies on civil agreements and consent decrees with state and local governments. The memo comes as the Justice Department shifts its priorities to focus more on civil rights issues, criminal justice overhauls and policing policies in the wake of nationwide protests over the death of Black Americans at the hands of law enforcement.

  • "Utterly unacceptable": Ilhan Omar, AOC, other Democrats slam Biden's decision on refugee cap

    Several Democrats on Friday slammed President Biden's decision to not raise the cap on refugees allowed to enter the U.S. this year, calling it "disgraceful" and "utterly unacceptable." Why it matters: Biden campaigned on the promise to increase the limit, which was set to a historically low figure under the Trump administration. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying:Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.): "[T]oday's disgraceful decision ... goes directly against our values and risks the lives of little boys and girls huddled in refugee camps around the world. I know, because I was one.""As a refugee, I know finding a home is a matter of life or death for children around the world." Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.): "It is simply unacceptable and unconscionable that the Biden Administration is not immediately repealing Donald Trump's harmful, xenophobic, and racist refugees cap that cruelly restricts admissions to a historically low level ... President Biden has broken his promise to restore our humanity."Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.): "Completely and utterly unacceptable. Biden promised to welcome immigrants, and people voted for him based on that promise ... Keep your promise."Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas): "Raising the refugee resettlement cap is vital for American global leadership and to restore the soul of our nation. I urge the President to keep his promise."Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.): "The United States has a proud, bipartisan tradition of providing refugees protection through resettlement. In this time of great global need, the United States must demonstrate its robust commitment as a nation by resettling the world's most vulnerable refugees."Worth noting: In a letter to Biden ahead of news of the order on Friday, 38 Democratic members of Congress said the United States' refugee policy "remains unacceptably draconian and discriminatory" with the current cap.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • FBI director says U.S. racially motivated extremists traveled to network in Europe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Racially motivated American extremists have engaged with like-minded activists overseas and traveled abroad to meet with them, the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation told a Congressional hearing on Thursday. FBI director Christopher Wray told a House of Representatives Intelligence Committee hearing that his agency considered racially motivated militants in the United States to be the domestic extremists with the most extensive international ties and that they had established social media connectivity across borders. Wray said some U.S. extremists had traveled to Europe to meet and possibly train with activists.

  • 'Bullhorn Lady' In Trouble With Judge After Defying Court With Mesh Mask

    "No reasonable person could think that defendant's 'mask' complied" with Rachel Powell's conditions of release, a judge wrote.

  • Jim Jordan: Americans will not stand for Democrats packing Supreme Court

    Ohio Republican discusses the real reason why Dems favor court-packing

  • Proud Boy charged with pepper spraying police during Capitol riot contracts Covid in jail

    Christopher Worrell’s diagnosis was revealed during an appeal of a federal judge’s decision to reject his bid for release.

  • Gunman who killed 8 workers at Indianapolis FedEx site had been detained for mental illness

    (Reuters) -The 19-year-old gunman who killed eight workers and himself at an Indianapolis FedEx center was a former employee who was placed under psychiatric detention last year after his mother reported concerns he might commit "suicide by cop," police and FBI said. Four members of the Sikh religious community - three women and a man - were among the dead in Thursday night's gun rampage, according to a local Sikh leader who said he had been briefed by the victims' families. Law enforcement officials said they had not immediately determined whether racial or ethnic hatred was behind the killings.

  • Gaetz and DeSantis: A friendship that may become a liability

    When he launched his campaign to become Florida’s governor in January 2018, few expected Ron DeSantis to prevail in America’s toughest political battleground. Gaetz appeared at campaign events alongside DeSantis, played his Democratic rival Andrew Gillum in mock debate preparations and encouraged then-President Donald Trump to back DeSantis for governor. At one campaign stop in Navarre, Florida, Gaetz jokingly referred to DeSantis as “Batman” to his “Robin.”

  • Washington state passes bill with goal to phase out gasoline cars

    The target is not a firm mandate and is contingent on the state adopting a tax on vehicle miles traveled, a measure to help pay for new transportation infrastructure, according to the text of the bill. The move by the Pacific Northwest state comes as efforts to boost adoption of electric vehicles are accelerating over concerns about fossil fuels' contribution to climate change. Transport is the top source of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States ahead of the power sector, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

  • Tearful Joe Biden Says He Still Has Trouble Visiting Cemeteries Without ‘Thinking of My Son Beau’

    Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer in 2015, served in Iraq with the Army National Guard

  • Missouri House delays lawmaker resignation to finish review

    The Missouri House on Thursday refused to accept a lawmaker's resignation so the Ethics Committee can fully investigate allegations that he physically and sexually abused his children years ago. The GOP-led House voted 153-0 to prevent Republican Rep. Rick Roeber, of Lee's Summit, from resigning Friday as he had planned. "This is a very serious allegation,” House Ethics Committee Vice Chairman Richard Brown said.

  • Angry crowd gathers near fatal police shooting in Portland

    An angry crowd gathered in a park in Portland, Oregon, Friday after police fatally shot a man while responding to reports of a person with a gun. Deputy Police Chief Chris Davis told reporters that a white man in his 30s was shot and killed by police, who opened fire with a gun and weapons that fire non-lethal projectiles. A witness who spoke to reporters at the scene said the man, who had removed his shirt and was blocking an intersection, appeared to be in a mental health crisis, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

  • 'Incredibly serious situation': COVID-19 in Canada has taken turn for the worse in third wave, Trudeau warns

    Prime Minister Trudeau stressed to Canadians on Friday that Canada is facing "an incredibly serious situation" in the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. He called out Toronto, in particular, which is seeing record-breaking COVID-19 cases and shrinking ICU capacity. "There’s no doubt that Canada’s largest city is struggling under the weight of this third wave so we are going to do whatever it takes to help," the prime minister said.

  • During My Three Tours in Afghanistan, I Become An Old Man

    It all felt so righteous back in 2001 and 2002. Two decades later, it’s more complicated.

  • FL Senate votes to end ‘no-fault’ auto insurance. What would that mean for drivers?

    Florida’s unusual “no-fault” auto insurance system could soon be roadkill.

  • Scottish nationalists pledge independence referendum by end of 2023

    The ruling Scottish National Party pledged on Thursday to hold an independence referendum by the end of 2023, a step that could fracture the United Kingdom by ripping apart the 314-year union between England and Scotland. If there was another referendum and the Scots voted out, it would mark the biggest shock to the United Kingdom since Irish independence a century ago - just as London grapples with the impact of both Brexit and the COVID-19 crisis. Scotland voted against independence by 55% to 45% in 2014, but Nicola Sturgeon's Scottish National Party (SNP) wants another referendum if it wins the Scottish Parliament election on May 6.