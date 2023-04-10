House GOP takes its fight with Alvin Bragg to New York City

The Republican-led House Judiciary Committee is slated to hold a hearing in New York City next week focused on violent crime in the Big Apple, the latest iteration of the House GOP zeroing in on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) after a grand jury he empaneled indicted former President Trump.

The field hearing, titled “Victims of Violent Crime in Manhattan,” is scheduled for April 17 at 9 a.m. at the Javits Federal Building in Manhattan. The committee has not yet announced witnesses.

The panel said the hearing “will examine how Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s pro-crime, anti-victim policies have led to an increase in violent crime and a dangerous community for New York City residents.”

The announcement comes less than one week after Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts for his alleged role in organizing hush money payments for adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Even before the indictment was official — Trump predicted he would be arrested days before — Republicans started aiming their fire at Bragg, arguing that he is a rogue prosecutor driven by politics. They also sought to tie him to billionaire George Soros amid revelations that a PAC Soros is connected to supported Bragg’s 2021 campaign.

Bragg has said his office is merely enforcing the law, noting it has brought dozens of cases for falsifying business records, which it accuses Trump of doing. His office has also hit back at GOP efforts to oversee its work, calling it a “dangerous usurpation” by Congress.

“What neither Mr. Trump nor Congress may do is interfere with the ordinary course of proceedings in New York State,” Leslie Dubeck, general counsel for Bragg’s office, wrote in a letter late last month.

Republicans have also described Bragg as a soft-on-crime prosecutor. Bragg, a progressive, issued a “Day One” memo in January 2022 that told his office to reserve jail time for the most serious crimes, and to not prosecute some low-level offenses — including misdemeanors related to arrest for noncriminal offenses. The next month, however, he reversed those policies.

A trio of House GOP chairman sent Bragg a letter last month requesting that he sit for a transcribed interview about his investigation into Trump and the hush money payments. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, has since expanded that probe, requesting testimony from former prosecutors on the investigation and one of the leading prosecutors on the Trump case.

