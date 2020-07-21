The House GOP's first meeting in months reportedly got heated

It sounds like House Republicans had a lot they needed to get off their chests after months apart.

In the House GOP's first in-person meeting in months Tuesday, several congressmen reportedly directed their ire at Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), and Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) all reportedly criticized Cheney, the House's third-ranking Republican, for backing Massie's primary opponent, with Biggs apparently accusing her of undermining the party's ability to win back the House.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) reportedly joined in, chastising Cheney for breaking with President Trump on several issues; Biggs reportedly also said if Cheney didn't have anything nice to say about the president, she shouldn't say anything at all. And Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) reportedly attacked Cheney for supporting Dr. Anthony Fauci during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cheney, for what it's worth, reportedly did not hold back when it was her turn to speak.









Cheney did not back down from confrontation: She defended Fauci. She told Gaetz I look forward to seeing ur HBO doc. She told Massie his issue is w/ Trump, not her. She told Jordan I look forward to hearing ur comments about being a team player when we’re back in the majority — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) July 21, 2020

