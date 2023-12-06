Get a house and a guest cottage in Montgomery's Hillwood

A 2,800 square foot home, delightful pool and guest cottage are for sale in Montgomery’s quiet Hillwood. The cottage includes a bedroom and bathroom along with a kitchenette and large sitting room.

The neighborhood of patio and spacious family designs is bounded by Interstate 85, and Perry Hill, Vaughn, and Zelda roads. The Midtown location is a huge bonus for anyone working and living life mostly inside the Bypass. Hillwood also includes a group of patio homes in the western section of the neighborhood nearest Zelda Road.

The home at 3219 Lancaster Lane in Hillwood includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms within 2,869 square feet of living space. The property includes a guest house, pool and new deck. The property is for sale for $335,000.

“Hillwood is family friendly, and neighbors look out for each other,” Realtor Bob Champion said. “Hillwood is quiet, walkable, and has an active neighborhood association which has voluntary dues but plans social events for all. The Midtown neighborhood is convenient to shopping, schools, the interstate and bases.”

Hillwood has for decades provided an excellent launching pad for families working, playing, worshipping, and attending school inside the Bypass. Public and private schools, universities, recreational opportunities, and large employers are all within easy reach of Hillwood. The terrain in Hillwood is mostly flat.

“The home includes a pool and large deck for entertaining,” Champion said. “The guest house could be used for short term rentals or family visits.”

Inside the home, a formal dining room, an office/library, and living room with a fireplace provide ample space for family gatherings.

The spacious kitchen has a gas stove and breakfast room with a large pantry. The home’s design also includes a separate laundry/mudroom.

The comfortable family room with vaulted ceiling overlooks the sparkling pool, patio, brand new deck, and fenced backyard. The main bedroom includes a large walk-in closet and shower and luxurious jetted tub in the bathroom.

The additional three bedrooms have plenty of closet space, and the hall bathroom includes a large linen closet. A two-car carport includes a storage room.

Outside, the pool is accompanied by a patio and the new deck. The backyard cottage also has an additional room which can be used as another bedroom, and a large walk-in closet with a washer/dryer hookup.

The property is situated in the western section of the neighborhood and is for sale for $335,000.

Breaking It Down

Family, patio homes

Near park, tennis courts, playground

Close to Jackson, Baptist South hospitals

Mature trees, spacious homes, and yards

Easy interstate access

Limited pass-through traffic

Homeowners association

By The Numbers

At least 17 homes have been sold in the past year

The homes were sold in a price range from about $179,000 to about $538,000

At least five homes are for sale

The homes are priced in a range from $220,000 to $449,000

Homes for sale measure from 2,102 square feet to 4,200 square feet

To view properties or to inquire about any future open house dates and times, contact Realtor Bob Champion at 334-467-1324.

Directions: From downtown Montgomery, travel east on Interstate 85 and take the Ann Street exit. Take a right onto Zelda Road. Travel south on Zelda Road and take a left onto Malone Drive to enter Hillwood.

Source: Realtor Bob Champion

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Get a house and a guest cottage in Montgomery's Hillwood