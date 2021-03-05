House guest left feces on floors — and $30,000 worth of damage in SC home, police say

Simone Jasper
·2 min read

Kristion Keller was supposed to be a short-term guest at a South Carolina home, officials say.

But the 21-year-old overstayed his welcome — and left behind feces on the walls, broken windows and food in the home’s air conditioning unit, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The damage was estimated at $30,000, officials said this week while announcing criminal charges against Keller.

A woman who lives at the home in Eutawville, roughly 70 miles southeast of Columbia, told investigators that Keller and his wife were friends of her boyfriend.

The couple arrived at her home and “were supposed to have stopped by to stay a short while before moving on,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

But Keller continued to live there for weeks in November and put up sheets of plastic to separate him and wife from the resident and her boyfriend, according to the sheriff’s office.

A Facebook user believed to be Keller didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday morning. No attorney information was listed for him.

At one point, the woman who welcomed Keller couldn’t deal with the living arrangement and went to stay with a family member.

“This young lady believed this man and his wife were just visiting,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in the news release. “But eventually she was forced to go through the court system to evict these people.”

While waiting to begin the eviction process, the Kellers told the woman her home needed repairs, officials say.

“My investigators were told this lady received threats of legal action if she didn’t have someone make repairs,” Ravenell said in the release.

Keller and his wife eventually left the house before a court hearing, according to investigators.

When the woman returned to the home, she reportedly found drawers soaked in bathtub water, damaged kitchen appliances and food inside the air conditioning unit. Beds were “soiled” with unknown liquids, and urine and feces were smeared onto walls, floors and ceilings, according to an incident report from November.

Keller was charged with malicious injury to personal property, according to officials. His bond was set at $25,000.

