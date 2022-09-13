House hearings about the Capitol attack on Jan. 6 could resume Sept. 28, chairman says

WASHINGTON – The House committee investigating the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, aims to hold another hearing Sept. 28, the panel chairman told reporters Tuesday.

But Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said after a meeting of committee members the subject of the hearing hasn't been decided and the schedule could slip. He also said the committee hasn't decided whether to invite former President Donald Trump or former Vice President Mike Pence to testify. Pence has said he would consider it, but lawmakers are leery of lengthy court battles with Trump or Pence.

"The Select Committee has developed a massive body of evidence," Thompson said in a statement Monday. "It hasn’t always been easy... because the same people who drove the former President’s pressure campaign to overturn the election are now trying to cover up the truth about Jan. 6th."

The hearing comes after research during August into several subjects, including how much members of former President Donald Trump's Cabinet discussed removing him from office, fake electors the Trump campaign organized in states President Joe Biden won, and Trump fundraising after the 2020 election.

The committee announced Sept. 1 it wants to hear from Newt Gingrich, the former House speaker and conservative firebrand, about his contract with senior Trump advisers about television ads amplifying claims of election fraud in 2020.

The next hearing would also follow a series of blockbuster sessions in June and July.

The committee held eight hearings featuring testimony from former Trump aides, who described how he knew the mob he spurred to the Capitol included people carrying guns. Lawyers and campaign staffers testified about Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. And former administration and campaign officials revealed they had told Trump repeatedly he lost.

The committee's final report is expected in the fall.

Cassidy Hutchinson, former assistant to President Donald Trump, is sworn in June 28 at a hearing by the House committee investigating the riot Jan. 6, 2021.

The committee would still like to hear from key figures such as Pence, who said he would consider it, and Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who declined to appear. Lawmakers want to ask Thomas about her texts to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urging him to fight the election results.

“Do not concede,” Thomas wrote on Nov. 6, 2020. “It takes time for the army who is gathering for his back.”

The committee also sought to speak again with two Secret Service officials who protected Trump – Anthony Ornato, who has since retired, and Robert Engel – after former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson's dramatic testimony. She said Ornato told her Trump wanted to join the mob at the Capitol and tried to grab the wheel of his vehicle and lunged at Engel. But neither has returned to testify under oath.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: House Jan. 6 chairman aims to resume hearings Sept. 28