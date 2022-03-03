House hearings probe State Police beating death of Ronald Greene

FILE - In this Thursday, May 27, 2021, file photo, demonstrators stand in front of the governor's mansion after a march from the state Capitol in Baton Rouge, La., protesting the death of Ronald Greene, who died in the custody of Louisiana State Police in 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

A Louisiana House committee will begin hearings next week to investigate the case of Ronald Greene, the Black man who died in 2019 in Union Parish following a brutal beating by State Police.

"It's an open wound for the entire state," said Republican Speaker Pro Tem Tanner Magee of Houma, who will chair the bipartisan committee created by Republican Speaker Clay Schexnayder of Gonzales last month.

Magee said the first hearing, set for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the State Capitol, will largely be organizational to set the direction of the hearings and who will be called as witnesses to shed light on continuing questions about a State Police coverup.

"There are still too few answers about who knew what and when they knew it," Magee said.

Tanner Magee, the No. 2 Republican in the House.

First on the list of potential witnesses is former State Police Superintendent Kevin Reeves, who retired in 2021 amid the escalating controversy surrounding the Greene case.

Magee said the committee will invite Reeves to testify, though Reeves turned down a request to appear before a similar committee in the Senate.

Magee said he is exploring whether the committee can legally compel Reeves to appear if he won't voluntarily testify.

USA Today Network is seeking comment from Reeves.

Magee said it's to be determined whether Edwards will be asked to testify.

Edwards has said in a statement he welcomes "any and all legislative oversight and hope that this will be a productive, nonpartisan discussion of how to continue the ongoing reforms at Louisiana State Police so that what happened the night of Ronald Greene’s death never happens again."

The governor reiterated that he has taken a hands-off approach while a federal investigation is ongoing.

A controversy over what Gov. John Bel Edwards knew about the Ronald Greene incident has added to the tensions at the Capitol over political redistricting.

"I am certain that any fair and impartial investigation will conclude that I made no attempt to impede or interfere with any investigation into Mr. Greene’s death," he said previously. "Any allegation to the contrary is simply not true."

State Police leadership said the agency will fully cooperate with the House committee and all other ongoing investigations.

“Over the last 16 months, our agency has worked tirelessly to regain the trust of our citizens, our law enforcement partners, our political leaders, and the men and women of our agency," the agency said in a statement.

Greene's cause of death was first covered up by State Police troopers on the scene who said Greene died from injuries suffered in a car accident during their pursuit of him before the severity of Greene's beating and investigators' records became public.

Edwards received a text message from then-State Police Superintendent Kevin Reeves hours after the incident in which Reeves reported that an unidentified suspect died following a "violent, lengthy struggle" during an arrest.

The governor said he didn't see a video of the incident until months later and never interfered with the investigation.

No trooper has been arrested in connection with the incident, although a federal investigation is ongoing.

"How long does it take to determine if there was a crime committed?" Magee said. "Here we are two years later and still looking for answers. We hope this committee can secure some answers for the Green family and all those affected by his death."

Members of the new House committee appointed by Schexnayder include Chairman Tanner Magee, R-Houma; Rep. Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville; Rep. Jason Hughes, D-New Orleans; Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge; Rep. Mandie Landry, D-New Orleans; Rep. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge; Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville; and Rep. Debbie Villio, R-Kenner.

