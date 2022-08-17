House hit by overnight gunshots in Springfield

WHIO Staff

A house was struck by gunfire on Gothic Street in Springfield early Wednesday morning, according to Springfield police.

Crews responded to the 900 block of Gothic Street on reports of a house being shot up around 1:48 a.m., dispatchers tell News Center 7.

No one is in custody.

No injuries have been reported.

The shooting remains under investigation.

We will update this story when we learn more.

