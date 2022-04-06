House holds Trump aides Peter Navarro, Dan Scavino in contempt for defying Jan. 6 subpoenas

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bart Jansen
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Dan Scavino
    American political adviser
  • Peter Navarro
    American economist
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Ivanka Trump
    Ivanka Trump
    Businesswoman
  • Mark Meadows
    American politician
  • Steve Bannon
    Steve Bannon
    Political figure

WASHINGTON – The House voted Wednesday to hold Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino, aides to former President Donald Trump, in contempt for defying subpoenas in the investigation of the Capitol attack and urged the Justice Department to charge them criminally.

"Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro must be held accountable for the abuse of the public trust and defiance of the law," said the committee chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. "They are in contempt of Congress, which is a crime."

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., called the vote un-American.

“It might feel really good in a vindictive sort of way to vote to put their political opponents behind bars," Banks said. "That might feel really good for my opponents across the aisle, but I guarantee you, that history will not look back kindly on those actions in the years to come."

The 220-203 vote, almost entirely along partisan lines, sent the recommendation for possible prosecution to the department. Only two Republicans – Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who serve on the committee – joined Democrats in the vote.

Related video: House holds Mark Meadows in contempt for defying Jan. 6 subpoena

The Justice Department is already prosecuting former Trump strategist Steve Bannon and considering whether to charge former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. But members of the House committee investigating the attack, which is authorized to complete its work this year, have voiced impatience with the department’s pace.

Attorney General Merrick Garland declined to comment Wednesday on the Jan. 6 investigation. But he said in Meadows' case, federal prosecutors in D.C. would "follow the facts and the law wherever they lead. We don't comment any further on investigations."

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is pushing ahead with contempt charges against former Trump adviser Peter Navarro in response to his monthslong refusal to comply with subpoenas.
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is pushing ahead with contempt charges against former Trump adviser Peter Navarro in response to his monthslong refusal to comply with subpoenas.

Cheney said more than 800 witnesses have provided information to the committee, including the former president's daughter Ivanka Trump among a dozen former White House staffers.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said the committee issued three subpoenas to Scavino and scheduled six deposition dates to try to accommodate him. Raskin said Navarro went through similar “evasions and contortions” to avoid producing documents and testimony, with “all of it leading to his open contempt and mockery for this process and for the rule of law.”

During floor debate Wednesday, scores of Republicans sought to derail the contempt order by debating immigration legislation instead, but were rejected. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said the committee used the Jan. 6 riot as a blank check to trample on civil rights and congressional norms in a partisan investigation.

“Today’s resolution is about criminalizing dissent," McCarthy said.

More: Jan. 6 committee examines how Capitol riot unfolded – and how to prevent it from happening again

Navarro, a former trade adviser, has refused to testify, citing executive privilege to keep communications with Trump confidential. In his 2021 book “In Trump Time,” Navarro described the scheme to delay certification of the 2020 election of President Joe Biden as the “Green Bay Sweep” and said it was the “last, best chance to snatch a stolen election from the Democrats’ jaws of deceit.”

Navarro said in a later interview that Trump was “on board with the strategy,” according to the committee. The panel seeks documents about the plan and testimony.

Navarro replied in an email Feb. 28 and letter March 1 that he wouldn’t cooperate unless Trump waived executive privilege.

The Supreme Court refused in January to block the release of Trump documents from the National Archives and Records Administration, despite Trump’s claims of executive privilege. Lower courts ruled that Biden’s waiver of privilege for the investigation as sitting president outweighed Trump’s claim.

But Republicans argued the Trump case dealt only with documents rather than testimony. "This is not a settled question," said Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.

White House social media director Dan Scavino walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Jan. 20, 2021. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is pushing ahead with contempt charges against former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Scavino in response to their months-long refusal to comply with subpoenas.
White House social media director Dan Scavino walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Jan. 20, 2021. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is pushing ahead with contempt charges against former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Scavino in response to their months-long refusal to comply with subpoenas.

Scavino, a former deputy chief of staff, spread false information about election fraud and helped recruit the crowd to Washington for Trump’s rally Jan. 6, 2021. After the rally, a mob of Trump supporters ransacked the Capitol, where 140 police officers were injured and the counting of Electoral College votes temporarily halted.

More: Who has been subpoenaed so far by the Jan. 6 committee?

The committee seeks information from Scavino, who managed Trump's social media accounts, about the former president's activities leading up to the riot and on that day.

Scavino’s lawyers, Stan Brand and Stanley Woodward, called the committee’s demands “prosecution tactics” that exemplify “a pattern and practice of intimidation and disregard for the rule of law.”

Contributing: Kevin Johnson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump aides Navarro, Scavino held in contempt; DOJ charges urged

Recommended Stories

  • What you need to know about the second booster

    Last week, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people 50 years and older, as well as some immunocompromised people. Yahoo News spoke to Dr. Katelyn Jetelina, an epidemiologist at the University of Texas Health Science Center, to break down what Americans need to know about the second booster.

  • Washington's unwelcome party guest: COVID crashes capital's reopening

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -As Washington emerges from its COVID cocoon, with tourists returning to the U.S. Capitol and officials attending a white-tie party that had been scotched for the past two years, the coronavirus is again stalking the halls of power. At least a half-dozen senior officials, including members of President Joe Biden's Cabinet and lawmakers, have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days, even as caseloads drop across the country. Days after the Gridiron dinner, usually a highlight of the Washington social calendar, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Democratic Representatives Adam Schiff and Joaquin Castro tested positive.

  • A New COVID-19 Mystery

    To many people’s surprise — including mine — new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have not begun to rise. Over the past two weeks, they have held roughly steady, falling about 1%, even as the highly contagious BA.2 subvariant of omicron has become the dominant form of COVID-19 in the U.S. Across much of Europe, by contrast, cases surged last month after BA.2 began spreading there, and many experts expected a similar pattern here. That hasn’t happened. “It has not taken off,” Michael Osterholm, a Unive

  • The Holy Grail of Energy Generation Might Finally Be Within Our Grasp

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyIf you’ve ever been outside during the day, you’ve seen a fusion reactor—though you’re not supposed to stare directly at it. The sun is our fusion reactor in the sky. It’s constantly fusing hydrogen atoms to create helium, and this process generates a massive amount of energy, which produces the light and heat that make life on Earth possible.Here on the surface of this planet, we’re trying to replicate this process to revolutionize how w

  • Ivanka Trump testifies before House committee investigating Jan. 6 Capitol attack

    Ivanka Trump testifies before House committee investigating Jan. 6 Capitol attack

  • Snake-like jumping worms are invading the US

    Worms are interesting creatures. Some worms can even regrow their brains if needed. But, an invasive jumping worm has started appearing in more than a dozen states throughout the Midwest. The worms are originally from eastern Asia, and they’ve spread across 15 states so far, according to reports from the Smithsonian Magazine. But why are … The post Snake-like jumping worms are invading the US appeared first on BGR.

  • 'Genocide masterplan': Experts alarmed after Kremlin intellectual calls for 'cleansed' Ukraine

    Ukrainian society must be “cleansed of Nazi elements,” a leading Russian intellectual wrote in an essay published on Sunday, as Ukrainian soldiers sifted through the gruesome aftermath of a slaughter of civilians in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha.

  • Vice president's staffer, others test positive for the coronavirus after weekend gathering

    Vice President Kamala Harris' communications director, Jamal Simmons, is among those who tested positive after attending the Gridiron dinner Saturday.

  • Trump was repeatedly introduced as the '45th and 47th president' during a party at his Mar-a-Lago club

    Trump suggested several times on Tuesday evening that he may run again in 2024, according to a new Washington Post report.

  • Paramus breaks world record of sock collecting on its 100th anniversary

    On the 100th anniversary of Paramus, the borough broke a world record set by Colorado after collecting 38,743 pairs of socks.

  • House votes to hold former Trump aides Navarro and Scavino in contempt

    The House on Wednesday voted to hold former Trump administration aides Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with subpoenas from the Jan. 6 select committee.Why it matters: As the panel seeks to piece together former President Trump's actions on Jan. 6, it has referred multiple uncooperative members of his inner circle to the Justice Department for contempt in hopes of extracting their first-hand accounts and documents.Get market news worthy of your time wi

  • Former Proud Boy leader Enrique Tarrio pleads not guilty to Jan 6 conspiracy charges

    Tarrio accused with five other Proud Boys in conspiracy to block certification of 2020 election

  • Clash over immigration stalls Covid relief funds in Congress, potentially for weeks

    A bipartisan deal to inject $10 billion into Covid relief operations has stalled over a political fight over immigration, potentially delaying the White House's

  • US experts wrestle with how to update COVID-19 vaccines

    More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. health officials are beginning to grapple with how to keep the vaccines updated to best protect Americans from the ever-changing coronavirus. On Wednesday, a panel of vaccine advisers to the Food and Drug Administration spent hours debating key questions for revamping the shots and conducting future booster campaigns. The questions facing the experts included: How often to update the vaccines against new strains, how effective they should be to warrant approval and whether updates should be coordinated with global health authorities.

  • Solana Makes Another Leap

    OpenSea, the world's largest non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, announced that it will list Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) based NFTs on the site this April. Currently only NFTs on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain are available on OpenSea. To date, this will be the most significant utility Solana has supported in the NFT marketplace.

  • These Are My 4 Favorite Cryptos Right Now

    Others see blockchain's potential to change the way we do things and want to be part of this emerging industry. Helium uses blockchain technology to power a network of hotspots for Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

  • Biden calls for Putin to face war crimes trial after mass graves found: April 4 recap

    President Joe Biden called for a war crimes trial against Russian President Vladimir Putin following new reports of atrocities. Monday recap

  • Up-Close Ukraine Atrocity Photographs Touch a Global Nerve

    Perhaps it was the way the lifeless bodies, bloodied by bullets, and some with hands bound, had been left strewn about or shoveled into makeshift mass graves. Or the reality of seeing them up close in widely circulated photographs and videos. There have been other atrocities in the weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine, concentrating much of its firepower on the dwellings and gathering spots of ordinary Ukrainians, but the international outrage they provoked has been eclipsed by the reaction to rev

  • GOP Rep. Bob Gibbs to retire amid Ohio primary battle

    Rep. Bob Gibbs (R-Ohio), elected in 2010, announced his retirement Wednesday morning, citing redistricting as his reasoning behind not running for reelection. “It is irresponsible to effectively confirm the congressional map for this election cycle seven days before voting begins, especially in the Seventh Congressional District where almost 90 percent of the electorate is new…

  • US federal holidays 2022: Full list of dates

    The list of US federal holidays is made up of 11 days of significance that Americans recognise and celebrate