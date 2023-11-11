House of Horrors: Houston home where owner murdered up for sale, more than $600K

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Montrose home where the owner was murdered and his skeletal remains were found on the property of the home has been listed for sale.

In August, 43-year-old Pamela Ann Merritt was charged murder for the death of 78-year-old Colin Kerdachi, whose skeletal remains were found at 605 West Clay Street in 2021. The same home is now listed for sale on har.com.

According to the website, the building is 2,858 square feet and the lot size is 5,000 square feet. The home is being sold for $622,250.

In the property description, it says, "…this property has lots of potential. Needs to be totally rehabbed or demolished and rebuild."

In July 2021, Tabatha Pope says Merritt rented out a unit to her inside the home on Clay Street.

Merritt allegedly told Pope, she would lower the rent if Pope cleaned the second and third floors.

While cleaning the home, Pope says she found bins filled with blood hidden in a crawl space on the second floor. According to Pope, Merritt told her it was rotten meat from the 2021 freeze that went bad.

When she got to the third floor, which is where Kerdachi lived before he was last seen on Feb. 15, 2021, Pope said she saw blood splatters on the wall and blood on the floor and bed.

Houston police arrived at the home and found nothing, but two months later on Dec. 6, 2021, skeletal remains were found under the back stairs of the home by Pope. According to the coroner's report, the remains were identified as Kerdachi's and he died from multiple stab wounds.

Merritt remained in Harris County Jail and her bond is set at $500,000.