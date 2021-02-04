House impeachment managers demand Trump testify under oath, argue he has nothing else going on anyway
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Former President Donald Trump seemingly has nothing holding him back from testifying in his impeachment trial next week.
Trump will face a second impeachment trial next week after the House voted to charge him with inciting an insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6. And after Trump's legal team "denied many factual allegations" within that article of impeachment, lead House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) demanded in a Thursday letter that Trump clear up those discrepancies himself.
"In light of your disputing these factual allegations," Raskin requested Trump provide testimony under oath "either before or during the Senate impeachment trial" to address his role in the Jan. 6 attack. Raskin went on to provide reasons why Trump should say yes, noting that "Presidents Gerald Ford and Bill Clinton both provided testimony while in office," and that the Supreme Court decided last year presidents aren't immune from legal action while in office. And regardless, "while a sitting president might raise concerns about distractions from their official duties, that concern is obviously inapplicable here," Raskin added in yet another obvious reminder that Trump wasn't re-elected.
HOUSE MANAGERS ASK TRUMP TO TESTIFY pic.twitter.com/uj6k2iVtuY
— Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) February 4, 2021
Trump's Senate impeachment trial starts Monday. The 50-50 split Senate is unlikely to get the 67 votes it needs to convict Trump.
More stories from theweek.com
5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problem
Pro-worker Republicans go missing
Trump wrote an extremely on-brand letter to resign from SAG-AFTRA before he could be kicked out