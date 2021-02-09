House impeachment managers present a montage of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack

On the first day of former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, House impeachment managers show a video montage of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

DONALD TRUMP: We will stop the steal. Today I will lay out just some of the evidence proving that we won this election and we won it by a landslide. This was not a close election. And after this, we're going to walk down, and I'll be there with you. We're going to walk down. We're going to walk down to the Capitol.

- Let's take the Capitol.

- Take the Capitol.

- Take it.

- We are going to the Capitol, where our problems are. It's that direction.

[SHOUTING]

[CHANTING]

- Everybody in This way, this way.

DONALD TRUMP: [INAUDIBLE] ballots, but they came in and doubled that. Where the hell did they come from?

[WHISTLING]

[SHOUTING]

- USA, USA, USA, USA.

- Madam Speaker, the Vice President and the United States Senate.

[APPLAUSE]

- Off the sidewalk.

- Fucking prick, faggot.

- We outnumber you a million to one out here.

- Take the building. Take the building.

- Fuck these pigs.

- Join us.

- Let us in.

- That's enough.

- There's much more coming.

- USA, USA, USA.

DONALD TRUMP: The Constitution says you have to protect our country, and you have to protect our Constitution, and you can't vote on fraud. And fraud breaks up everything, doesn't it? When you catch somebody in a fraud, you're allowed to go by very different rules. So I hope Mike has the courage to do what he has to do.

- He's talking about you, Pence.

DONALD TRUMP: We fight. We fight like hell, and if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore.

- Fuck DC police. Fuck you.

DONALD TRUMP: So we're going to move down Pennsylvania Avenue. I love Pennsylvania Ave. And we're going to the Capitol, and we're going to try and give our Republicans-- the weak ones, because the strong ones don't need any of our help-- we're going to try and give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country.

- What the fuck you doing?

- Get the fuck out of here you traitors.

- Majority Leader.

- We're debating a step that has never been taken in American history.

[SHOUTING]

Mr. Trump claims the election was stolen. The assertions range from specific local allegations to constitutional arguments to sweeping conspiracy theories.

- USA, USA, USA, USA, USA, USA.

- But my colleagues, nothing before us proves illegality anywhere near the massive scale-- the massive scale-- that would have tipped the entire election.

- Our house, our house, our house, our house.

[SHOUTING]

- Fight for Trump. Fight for Trump.

- Fuck you, police.

[BANGING]

JAMES LANKFORD: My challenge today is not about the good people of Arizona.

- I will stand in recess until the call of the chair.

- Protestors are in the building.

JAMES LANKFORD: Thank you.

[SHOUTING]

PAUL GOSAR: Now Mr. Speaker, can I have order in the chamber?

- The house will be in order.

[SHOUTING]

- Go, go, go, go. Go, go.

- The House will be in order. OK.

[CHANTING]

- You're outnumbered. There's a fucking million of us out there and we are listening to Trump, your boss.

[CHANTING]

- Pence is a traitor.

- Traitor Pence.

- Traitor Pence.

- Traitor Pence.

- Traitor Pence.

- Defend the Constitution. Defend the Constitution.

[BANGING]

[CHANTING]

- They're leaving, they're leaving.

- Break it down, Break it down, break it down.

- Break it down.

[BANGING]

[GUNSHOTS]

[SHOUTING]

- You better stay down. Get down.

- Let's go, come on.

[BEEPING]

- Is this the Senate? Where the fuck are they?

- There's got to be something here we can use against these scumbags.

- That's what we fucking need to have, 30,000 guns up here.

- Next trip.

- No Trump, no peace. No Trump, no peace. No Trump, no peace.

[SHOUTING]

- We need fresh patriots to the front.

- Traitors.

[GROWLING]

- Fight for Trump, fight for Trump.

DONALD TRUMP: There's never been a time like this where such a thing happened, where they could take it away from all of us, from me, from you, from our country. This was a fraudulent election, but we can't play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you, you're very special. You've seen what happens. You see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel, but go home, and go home in peace.

[SHOUTING]

- Mobilize in your own cities, your own counties. Storm your own capitol buildings and take down every one of these corrupt mother fuckers.