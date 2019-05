FILE PHOTO - Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff (D-CA) arrives for a closed hearing with Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney of U.S. President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said on Wednesday he had subpoenaed Attorney General William Barr for documents related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.

In a statement, Schiff said the Justice Department had failed to respond to the committee's request for the materials and he had set a May 15 deadline for Barr to comply with the subpoena.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander)