House Intelligence chair: China-brokered Saudi-Iran truce ‘troubling’

1
Stephen Neukam
·1 min read

The Chinese-negotiated agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia to reestablish diplomatic ties, which called into question U.S. influence in the region, is “very troubling,” according to Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio).

“I think that, of course, is a reflection on the Biden administration,” Turner said in an interview with ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. “It’s not unexpected that [Saudi Arabia] might look elsewhere for support. It certainly is very unexpected and certainly very troubling and disappointing that they would turn to Iran.”

The deal between the two adversaries, which was negotiated over four days in Beijing, eased tensions between two of the most influential countries in the Middle East after years of hostilities. Turner, who heads the House Intelligence Committee, on Sunday highlighted the Biden administration’s criticism of Saudi Arabia and said U.S. officials have been slow to respond to Riyadh’s military needs.

The unexpected deal means that Saudi Arabia and Iran will resume diplomatic relations with each other and open up embassies in each country. The two nations have been on opposing sides in a prolonged and deadly civil war in Yemen.

But the Chinese-brokered deal raised red flags in the west as anxiety grows over China’s increasing influence in the region. Republicans have blasted President Biden, saying he is soft on China, and have sounded the alarm on Beijing’s global ambitions.

“The Biden administration appears to be much too timid… in their approach to Russia… and I think even in China they are afraid to provoke,” Turner said. “They are absolutely emerging as a military threat to the United States. I think we need to respond and respond very strongly.”

–Updated at 10:30 a.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • US calls Iran's prisoner swap claim a 'cruel lie'

    Iran's top diplomat claimed Sunday that a prisoner swap was near with the U.S., though he offered no evidence to support his assertion. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has made similar comments in the past about possible deals with the U.S. on frozen assets abroad and other issues that never came to fruition.

  • Regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia agree to restore their ties after years of tensions

    Archrivals Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to restore diplomatic relations, a breakthrough brokered by China after years of tensions between the regional rivals.

  • Iran says it will buy advanced SU-35 fighter jets from Russia

    Iran says it has made a deal to buy SU-35 fighter jets from Russia in a move that will significantly expand the capabilities of its ageing air force.

  • Meet China’s Top Officials Running the Show in Xi’s Third Term

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s parliament has formally unveiled the list of top government officials who will be managing the world’s second-largest economy as Xi Jinping begins his third term as president.Most Read from BloombergUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunSVB’s 44-Hour Collapse Was Rooted in Treasury Bets During PandemicFDIC Races to Return Some Uninsured SVB Deposits MondayThe bigg

  • On the vulnerability of Kansas following a Texas-sized drubbing in Big 12 championship

    KU basketball could still be in line for the No. 1-overall seed after a loss to Texas in the Big 12 final. But the Jayhawks have questions to answer after Saturday’s blowout loss.

  • Newcastle vs Wolves live: Score and updates from the Premier League

    Newcastle vs Wolves live: Score and updates from the Premier League

  • France's Cros says England rout 'beyond our dreams'

    Francois Cros said France's record-breaking 53-10 thrashing of England was "beyond our dreams" as the Six Nations champions reasserted their title credentials in stunning style.Before then France, last season's Grand Slam champions, could retain their Six Nations title if they beat Wales in Paris next weekend, although they will also likely need England to spring a surprise away to Ireland if they are to finish on top of the table.

  • USA TODAY bracketology update has Penn State in the East

    Where Penn State stands in the Selection Sunday bracket update form USA TODAY prior to the Big Ten championship game

  • 3 offensive linemen for the Bills to target in free agency

    3 offensive linemen for the #Bills to target in free agency:

  • Report: Colts making TE Mo Alie-Cox available for trade

    The Colts are reportedly making TE Mo Alie-Cox available for trade.

  • Why men are modelling lingerie in China

    Chinese men have taken to modeling lingerie to avoid a crackdown on women showcasing undergarments online.

  • Where DJ Moore would rank among Bears’ all-time leading receivers

    Here's a look at where DJ Moore would currently rank among the Bears' all-time receiving leaders in franchise history.

  • Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupts, covers villages in ash

    Indonesia's Mount Merapi, one of the world's most active volcanoes, erupted on Saturday, spewing out smoke and ash that blanketed villages near the crater.There were no immediate reports of casualties, the country's disaster mitigation agency said.Images broadcast on local outlet Kompas TV showed ash-covered houses and roads at a village near the volcano, located on Java Island, near Indonesia's cultural capital Yogyakarta.The Merapi Volcano Observatory estimated the ash cloud reached 9,600 feet (3,000 metres) above the summit.Authorities established a restricted zone of seven kilometres from the crater after the eruption, which was recorded at 12:12 pm (0512 GMT)."To anticipate potential danger from Mount Merapi eruption, the public is advised to stop any activities in the potential danger area," agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said in a statement on Saturday.Nearby residents should also expect "disruptions" from ash and be aware of potential dangers from volcanic mudflow, particularly if it rains near the volcano, Muhari said.At least eight villages near the volcano have been affected by volcanic ash, an officer at one of Merapi's observation posts said in a statement.The volcano's last major eruption in 2010 killed more than 300 people and forced the evacuation of some 280,000 residents.It was Merapi's most powerful eruption since 1930, when about 1,300 people were killed. An eruption in 1994 left about 60 people dead.The volcano's alert status has remained at the second-highest level since 2020 after showing renewed activity.&nbsp;Indonesia, which has nearly 130 active volcanoes, sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where the meeting of continental plates causes high volcanic and seismic activity.mrc/sco

  • Apple shareholders reject proposals from conservative groups

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc shareholders on Friday rejected two proposals put forth by conservative U.S. groups focused on scrutinizing the iPhone maker's inclusion and diversity policies and its ties to China. Shareholders meanwhile approved the company's executive pay packages, with 89% of votes cast in favor. In January, Apple reduced Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook's pay and made it more dependent on stock performance.

  • SVB collapse could add to China stock investors' anxiety

    China stock investors, already disillusioned by Beijing's lower-than-expected economic growth target for the year, will be further disheartened by the shock collapse of U.S. lender SVB Financial Group, market participants said. China's CSI300 Index dropped 4% last week, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng tumbled 6%, as China's moderate GDP growth target of around 5% for 2023 - set during the annual session of the rubber-stamp parliament - dashed hopes for a big stimulus. The market mood could be damped further following Friday's sudden collapse of start-up focused lender SVB, which stirred heated discussion over the weekend in China about its fallout.

  • Putin has no control over Russian information, cannot reproduce Stalinist approach

    There is infighting in the Kremlin inner circle, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has ceded control over Russia’s information space and cannot act decisively to restore it, U.S. think tank the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its summary on March 11.

  • British ambassador 'directly involved' in poisoning schoolgirls, claims Iranian news site

    An Iranian news website run by the Revolutionary Guards accused the British ambassador in Tehran of being behind the ongoing spate of apparent "poisonings" of schoolgirls in the country on Saturday.

  • Brian Flores connection could impact Steelers free agency

    Brian Flores is the new defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings.

  • 2023 NFL draft: Latest Giants Wire mock sees trades, 12 picks

    In the latest 7-round mock draft from Giants Wire, the New York Giants trade back and end up making 12 total selections.

  • Saudi Arabia making peace with Iran in a deal brokered by China is a 'middle finger to Biden'

    The deal comes as the US contends with historic tensions with both Iran and China, and signals Beijing's growing influence in the Middle East.