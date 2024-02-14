House Intelligence Committee warns of ‘serious national security threat’

The House Intelligence Committee Chairman and Ohio House Representative Mike Turner (R-10th District) shared a cryptic warning about a “serious national security threat.”

News Center 7 was scheduled to speak with Turner Wednesday afternoon on several topics including the national security threat he spoke about. However, Turner’s office canceled that interview with News Center 7 about an hour before its scheduled time due to the developing situation.

“I am requesting that President [Joe] Biden declassify all information relating to this threat so that Congress, the Administration, and our allies can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond to this threat,” he said in a statement issued by the House Intelligence Committee.

Turner said that the information has been made available to all Members of Congress concerning the security threat. He did not elaborate on what the threat was.







