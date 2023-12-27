House to investigate Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick over possible campaign finance violations

U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL) is the subject of a House Ethics probe over alleged campaign finance violations.

The House Ethics committee announced on Wednesday that it will open an investigation into whether U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-West Palm Beach, violated campaign finance laws and other potential violations.

According to a statement, an investigative subcommittee will probe whether “she may have violated campaign finance laws and regulations in connection with her 2022 special election and/or 2022 re-election campaigns; failed to properly disclose required information on statements required to be filed with the House; and/or accepted voluntary services for official work from an individual not employed in her congressional office.”

Cherfilus-McCormick was elected in January 2022 to fill the seat vacated by the late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Delray Beach.

U.S. Rep. Andrew Garbarino, a New York Republican, is set to lead the subcommittee. The possible violations were referred by the Office of Congressional Ethics.

This is breaking news story. Check back for updates.

