House of Israel closing for weekend
The House of Israel is closing for the weekend due to safety concerns.
President Biden is facing calls to speak out more strongly against civilian deaths in Gaza, but there's debate over whether he has the leverage to truly alter the course of the conflict.
The Biden administration is asking for $7 billion to take on China as part of a supplemental funding request sent to Congress Friday.
President Biden is attempting to balance his administration’s support of Israel with growing concerns about the safety of civilians in the Gaza Strip as violence in the region continues to escalate.
The announcement follows similar statements from Meta and X.
At least 27 Americans have been killed in Israel since Hamas launched its assault over the weekend.
Alex Anzalone thanked everyone who prayed for his family, after he revealed that his parents were trapped in Israel due to the ongoing war.
War in Israel after a historic terrorist attack. Republicans in Congress remain rudderless. Nikki Haley is rising, but only so much. Robert Kennedy Jr. is an independent. And inflation is down but not out.
The State Department said roughly 20 Americans are still missing following the attack on Saturday.
Alex Anzalone’s parents are in Israel with a 53-person tour through their Florida church. The group is currently trying to find a way home.
Judith and Natalie Raanan of Evanston, Ill., were visiting family when they were taken during the Oct. 7 attacks.
