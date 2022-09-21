124

House Jan. 6 committee comes to agreement to interview Ginni Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas

Bart Jansen and John Fritze, USA TODAY
·2 min read

WASHINGTON – Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, agreed to be questioned by the House committee investigating the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, her lawyer announced Wednesday.

"I can confirm that Ginni Thomas has agreed to participate in a voluntary interview with the Committee," said Mark Paoletta, her lawyer. "As she has said from the outset, Mrs. Thomas is eager to answer the Committee’s questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election. She looks forward to that opportunity."

The committee typically interviews witnesses behind closed doors and then decides whether to show video or audio recordings of the testimony at public hearings.

“I was disappointed and frustrated that there was violence" after President Donald Trump's rally Jan. 6, 2021, says Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Separately, the committee announced Wednesday its next hearing would be Sept. 28 at 1 p.m.

The committee has been eager to talk with Ginni Thomas because she sent dozens of text messages to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urging him to fight the results of the 2020 election.

Among the 29 messages, Ginni Thomas called “the greatest Heist of our History” in a text on Nov. 10, 2020, according to The Washington Post.

“Do not concede,” Thomas wrote on Nov. 6, 2020. “It takes time for the army who is gathering for his back.”

More: Who is Ginni Thomas? What to know about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' wife

In addition, Ginni Thomas urged Arizona state lawmakers to reverse former President Donald Trump's election loss in 2020 by choosing electors themselves. And the Washington Post reported she also pressured Wisconsin lawmakers to do the same.

Her political activism has raised concerns in the past about possible influence on Justice Clarence Thomas and prompted calls for him to recuse himself from cases dealing with the Capitol attack. But Ginni Thomas said she doesn’t discuss cases with her husband and he hasn’t commented on possible conflicts.

Ginni Thomas acknowledged attending Trump’s rally Jan. 6, 2021, before a mob of his supporters attacked the Capitol. But she said she left the rally because it was cold and never went to the Capitol.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: House Jan. 6 panel to interview Ginni Thomas, wife of SCOTUS justice

