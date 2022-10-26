House Jan. 6 committee interviews ex-Trump aide Hope Hicks
The House Jan. 6 committee is interviewing Hope Hicks, a longtime aide to then-President Donald Trump, according to a person familiar with the meeting.
Former White House aide Hope Hicks is scheduled to appear before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, according to a source familiar with the situation. Hicks, who served as a counselor to former President Trump during her second stint in the White House, left the administration shortly after Jan.…
Former White House spokeswoman Hope Hicks is meeting with the House committee to share what she knows about efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Hicks was a senior adviser to Trump in his final years as president and was one of the few aides who reportedly told him he lost the 2020 election.
Mark Meadows, Donald Trump's former White House chief of staff, was ordered by a South Carolina judge on Wednesday to testify in a Georgia criminal probe investigating whether the former president and his allies broke the law by trying to overturn the 2020 election, according to media reports. Meadows had asked a judge in South Carolina, where he resides, to quash a petition seeking his testimony issued by a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, where the district attorney's office is overseeing the investigation. The court hearing took place in Pickens County, South Carolina, where Meadows resides, because the Fulton County grand jury technically needs a local judge to approve witness subpoenas for out-of-state residents.
