House Jan. 6 committee interviews ex-Trump aide Hope Hicks

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit the northern Philippines late on Tuesday, October 25, the United States Geological Survey said, leaving some people injured and buildings damaged.Cameras in Joemar Garcia’s home in La Paz, in Abra province, captured the impact, as the house shook and objects fell off shelves.Garcia told local media that the earthquake shook his house and bakery, causing some damage.At least 38 people were injured in Ilocos Norte, a province in the north of the country, Gov Matthew Marcos Manotoc said, according to local media.The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said 436 aftershocks had been recorded. It reported that the epicenter of the earthquake was in Abra province. Credit: Joemar Garcia via Storyful