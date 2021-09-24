House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo with the White House in the background, President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Washington. The Biden administration will have a big say in whether the government releases information to Congress on the actions of former president Donald Trump and his aides on Jan. 6. But there could be a lengthy court battle before any details come out. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARY CLARE JALONICK and ERIC TUCKER
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump's close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack.

In a significant escalation for the panel, Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., announced the subpoenas of former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino, former Defense Department official Kashyap Patel and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon. The four men are among Trump's most loyal aides.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., wrote to the four that the committee is investigating “the facts, circumstances, and causes” of the attack and asked them to produce documents and appear at depositions in mid-October.

The panel, formed over the summer, is now launching the interview phase of its investigation after sorting through thousands of pages of documents it had requested in August from federal agencies and social media companies. The committee has also requested a trove of records from the White House. The goal is to provide a complete accounting of what went wrong when the Trump loyalists brutally beat police, broke through windows and doors and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory — and to prevent anything like it from ever happening again.

Thompson says in letters to each of the witnesses that investigators believe they have relevant information about the lead-up to the insurrection. In the case of Bannon, for instance, Democrats cite his Jan. 5 prediction that ”(a)ll hell is going to break loose tomorrow” and his communications with Trump one week before the riot in which he urged the president to focus his attention on Jan. 6.

In the letter to Meadows, Thompson cites his efforts to overturn Trump's defeat in the weeks prior to the insurrection and his pressure on state officials to push the former president's false claims of widespread voter fraud.

“You were the president's chief of staff and have critical information regarding many elements of our inquiry,” Thompson wrote. “It appears you were with or in the vicinity of President Trump on January 6, had communication with the president and others on January 6 regarding events at the Capitol and are a witness regarding the activities of the day.”

Thompson wrote that the panel has “credible evidence” of Meadows' involvement in events within the scope of the committee’s investigation. That also includes involvement in the “planning and preparation of efforts to contest the presidential election and delay the counting of electoral votes.”

The letter also signals that the committee is interested in Meadows’ requests to Justice Department officials for investigations into potential election fraud. Former Attorney General William Barr has said the Justice Department did not find fraud that could have affected the election’s outcome.

The panel cites reports that Patel, a Trump loyalist who had recently been placed at the Pentagon, was talking to Meadows “nonstop” the day the attack unfolded. In the letter to Patel, Thompson wrote that based on documents obtained by the committee, there is “substantial reason to believe that you have additional documents and information relevant to understanding the role played by the Defense Department and the White House in preparing for and responding to the attack on the U.S. Capitol."

Scavino was with Trump on Jan. 5 during a discussion about how to persuade members of Congress not to certify the election for Joe Biden, according to reports cited by the committee. On Twitter, he promoted Trump's rally ahead of the attack and encouraged supporters to “be a part of history.” In the letter to Scavino, Thompson said the panel's records indicate that Scavino was “tweeting messages from the White House” on Jan. 6.

Thompson wrote that it appears Scavino was with Trump on Jan. 6 and may have “materials relevant to his videotaping and tweeting” messages that day. He noted Scavino's “long service” to the former president, spanning more than a decade.

The subpoenas are certain to anger Republicans, most of whom have been content to move on from the insurrection and have remained loyal to Trump even after denouncing the attack. Only two Republicans sit on the panel, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

In July, the committee held an emotional first hearing with four police officers who battled the insurrectionists and were injured and verbally abused as the rioters broke into the building and repeated Trump’s lies about widespread election fraud.

At least nine people who were there died during and after the rioting, including a woman who was shot and killed by police as she tried to break into the House chamber and three other Trump supporters who suffered medical emergencies. Two police officers died by suicide in the days that immediately followed, and a third officer, Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, collapsed and died after engaging with the protesters. A medical examiner later determined he died of natural causes.

The Metropolitan Police announced this summer that two more of their officers who had responded to the insurrection, Officers Kyle DeFreytag and Gunther Hashida, had also died by suicide.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Milley: US should explore more military talks with Russia

    The U.S. should explore ways to expand its military contacts with the Russians, potentially to include allowing observers from each country to watch the other's combat exercises, in a broad effort to increase transparency and reduce the risk of conflict, the top U.S. military officer said Thursday. Speaking to two reporters traveling with him back to the U.S., Milley said that military contacts between the two great powers are currently largely limited to senior leaders such as the defense secretary, the chairman and the supreme allied commander for Europe. “We need to put in place policies and procedures to make sure that we increase certainty, to reduce uncertainty, increase trust to reduce distrust, increase stability to reduce instability in order to avoid miscalculation and reduce the possibility of great power war,” Milley said.

  • Amazon launches service aggregating video streaming apps in India

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc launched in India on Friday eight global and local streaming services on its video platform, in a move aimed at boosting subscriptions. The Amazon Channels service will help customers using its Prime flagship loyalty programme to subscribe to multiple streaming services on a single interface, Gaurav Gandhi, the head of Amazon Prime Video in India, told Reuters in an interview ahead of the launch. "We believe besides solving customer problems... multiple apps, multiple log ins... it also solves a lot for our partners where they are able to get the benefit of Prime Video's reach and ubiquitous distribution," said Gandhi.

  • Rochester police say one officer charged in Daniel Prude case

    (Reuters) -Police in Rochester, New York, said that one officer was served with "departmental charges" in relation to the March 2020 restraint of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died of asphyxiation while in police custody. The circumstances of Prude's death fueled protests last year against police violence in the United States following other incidents in which police killed Black men and women. "The Rochester Police Department's Conflict Counsel has determined potential grounds for legal recourse in the case of Officer (Mark) Vaughn, as it relates to the March 23, 2020, incident", the department said in a statement late on Thursday, adding no other officers were charged.

  • California GOP plots rebound after devastating recall defeat

    California Republicans are eager to move on from their failed effort to unseat Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in a recall election and focus on U.S. House races next year that could determine which party controls Congress and whether House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy advances to the speaker’s chair. A three-day convention of party delegates that starts Friday will include its share of soul searching and finger pointing over the recall loss last week. The party faces the harsh reality that Republicans haven't won a statewide race in California since 2006 and its ranks continue to wither in the heavily Democratic state.

  • Biden has big say in whether Trump’s Jan. 6 records will go to Congress

    The Biden administration will have a big say in whether the government releases information to Congress on the actions of former President Donald Trump and his aides on Jan. 6. But there could be a lengthy court battle before any details come out.

  • Andrew Wiggins still against taking the vaccine

    There's increasing concern among the Warriors about the early-season availability of starting small forward Andrew Wiggins, who has declined to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to NBA sources. Source: Rusty Simmons @ San Francisco ...

  • House Approves Marijuana Banking Reform Bill — What It Means for the State of Legal Cannabis

    Under current federal laws, banks and other financial institutions are not permitted to serve cannabis-related businesses since marijuana is still recognized by the federal government as a Schedule 1...

  • What to have at home if you or a family member has COVID-19—including the delta variant

    Essentials to soothe COVID-19 symptoms and keep your household protective, like disinfecting wipes, masks, humidifiers and more

  • This Description of Ivanka Trump's Face After Talking With Dad Donald Trump on Jan. 6 Will Stay With You

    While much has been written about Jan. 6 and Donald Trump’s reaction while it was going down, Bob Woodward’s new book, Peril, is giving readers more insight into what happened behind closed doors. The day was fraught with a lot of drama, and as we know, much of the burden of getting through to the […]

  • Mary Trump Pulls No Punches When Naming Her ‘Stupidest’ Relative

    The “deeply unintelligent” family member will “out-racism anybody, out-misogyny anybody” just for affection, said Donald Trump’s niece.

  • MSNBC Hosts Crack Up Over Error Found On First Page Of Trump Lawsuit

    Trump is suing his niece Mary Trump, The New York Times and three of its reporters.

  • Barr had 'Oh, s***' moment when Trump blew up over Durham: Book

    Attorney General William Barr braced himself in the face of unprecedented fury displayed by President Donald Trump when he was told special counsel John Durham would likely not finish the criminal inquiry into the Russia investigation until sometime during the incoming Biden administration, according to a new book.

  • Trumpworld’s Star Lawyers Exit as Storm Clouds Gather

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty/ReutersCivil and criminal investigations in New York and Georgia. Defamation suits from two women. A civil suit over misuse of inauguration funds. A number of complaints related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. And a new lawsuit related to the disclosure of the former president’s taxes.Donald Trump is facing even more legal challenges than normal—which is saying something for a man so litigious and familiar with legal duress. But even t

  • House passes $1 billion for Israel’s Iron Dome system in blowout vote

    The House passed legislation overwhelmingly to provide $1 billion to Israel to restock its Iron Dome short-range missile defense system just days after Democrats removed the funding from a broad stopgap spending bill.

  • Conservative Columnist Hits GOP With A Damning Question About Its Indifference

    Max Boot flipped a Benjamin Franklin quote on Republicans to highlight their reluctance to tackle the major issues of the day.

  • Leaked documents show Cyber Ninjas' audit in Arizona validates Joe Biden's presidential win over Trump

    Insider obtained a draft copy of Cyber Ninjas' Arizona election audit. The report shows Trump actually received fewer votes than the official tally.

  • Mike Lindell should accept he's wrong about voter fraud, Alabama Republican tells Insider. If not, 'most people would say, "You're an idiot."'

    Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill claims he only met with MyPillow conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell to show him the 2020 election was fair.

  • Hillary Clinton's 'Deplorables' Warning Is Coming True, Salon Writer Says

    The former presidential nominee was condemned for her remarks, but she was "too kind," Chauncey DeVega wrote in a commentary.

  • Kamala Harris presses India's Modi gently on human rights in historic meeting

    Vice President Kamala Harris invoked familial ties to India as she pressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on human rights in a departure from the Trump administration.

  • Kayleigh McEnany deletes tweet blaming Biden for a 2020 spike in murders that occurred under Trump

    "The U.S. murder rate under Joe Biden..." McEnany wrote in the now-deleted post sharing a bar graph showing murders surging in 2020.