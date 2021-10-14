House January 6 committee hopes to depose former Trump officials this week, some refuse to comply
The House January 6 committee has subpoenaed former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark. The committee has requested the deposition of four other Trump officials, including former White House strategist Steve Bannon and former chief of staff Mark Meadows, but it's unclear if they will participate. Kris Van Cleave reports from Capitol Hill.