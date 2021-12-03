House January 6 committee recommends holding Jeffrey Clark in contempt
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection is one step closer to holding another Trump ally in contempt. On Wednesday night, the panel voted unanimously to recommend contempt charges against former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joined "CBSN AM" to talk about the committee's decision and why it's delaying a full House vote.