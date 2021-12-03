House January 6 committee recommends holding Jeffrey Clark in contempt

The Daily Beast

GettyIn a new account of his time as Donald Trump’s fourth and final chief of staff, former Freedom Caucus Rep. Mark Meadows writes that the 74-year-old commander in chief would have beaten up protesters himself if Secret Service agents hadn’t made him hide in a bunker beneath the White House that the then-president later insisted he’d only been “inspecting.”“A few hours later, the White House entered Code Red. Protestors had jumped the fence on the Treasury side of the compound, and they were r