House Judiciary chairman vows to 'respond' to Trump 'crimes'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Democratic chairman of the House Judiciary Committee vowed to hold President Donald Trump accountable after Special Counsel Robert Mueller said he could not have brought charges against Trump after his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

"Given that Special Counsel Mueller was unable to pursue criminal charges against the president, it falls to Congress to respond to the crimes, lies and other wrongdoing of President Trump – and we will do so," Nadler said in a statement.





(Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Makini Brice)