House Judiciary Committee holds Republican-led hearing in New York City on crime

(Reuters) -The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday upheld the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd during a 2020 arrest, rejecting Chauvin's request for a new trial. The panel of three judges rejected Chauvin's argument that the judge in his 2021 state trial made multiple errors and abused his discretion, including a decision to deny Chauvin's request to move the trial outside of Minneapolis. Chauvin, a white man, was convicted of murdering Floyd, who is Black, by kneeling on a handcuffed Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes during an arrest on May 25, 2020, which sparked protests across the country against police brutality and racism.