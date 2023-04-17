House Judiciary Committee holds Republican-led hearing in New York City on crime
The House Judiciary Committee held a hearing in New York City on crime rates after former President Donald Trump was indicted on fraud charges.
The House Judiciary Committee held a hearing in New York City on crime rates after former President Donald Trump was indicted on fraud charges.
Set to begin on Monday, the timing of the hearing comes after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation and indictment of former President Donald Trump.
Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur E-40 is a fixture at Golden State Warriors games. He’s regularly seen sitting courtside, cheering for the Dubs, and having fun with the players. But at Saturday’s NBA Playoffs game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento against the Sacramento Kings, he was ejected from the game.
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) on Sunday said the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and let individual states legislate abortion “changed the entire electoral environment” in the 2022 midterms. “Even though I’m pro-life, I represent a pro-choice district, and I saw the tide change after Roe was overturned. We went [from being] mildly pro-choice to…
The mother of a homicide victim took Judiciary Committee Democrats to task Monday for talking politics during a NYC crime hearing.
The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings play on Monday in Game 2 of their first-round NBA Playoffs series. Who will win the game?
At a House Judiciary Committee hearing on crime held in New York City on Monday, Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., said there was an “underlying sham” behind the meeting. She said that Republicans have voted against gun legislation and that the reason behind the hearing was they want to defend former President Donald Trump, who is facing criminal charges in Manhattan.
Rep. Matt Gaetz raked in political donations from people giving $200 or more as he opposed Rep. Kevin McCarthy's bid to become Speaker of the House.
Allies of Ron DeSantis have launched a television ad attacking Donald Trump for being a “gun-grabber” and siding with “liberal Democrats” over comments he made in support of gun control.
Reds Futures High School Showcase celebrates Jackie Robinson Day
Professor: How stricter gun control laws could reduce fentanyl deaths
Teachers, advocates and education policy experts met in Sacramento this week for the #CABuildingBridges Summit to discuss how to recruit and retain teachers of color in California
Pleas are coming from hospitals and public transit systems which, their leaders say, have never recovered from the financial ravages of COVD-19.
Climate change is extending the tax season
Here's what we know.
(Reuters) -The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday upheld the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd during a 2020 arrest, rejecting Chauvin's request for a new trial. The panel of three judges rejected Chauvin's argument that the judge in his 2021 state trial made multiple errors and abused his discretion, including a decision to deny Chauvin's request to move the trial outside of Minneapolis. Chauvin, a white man, was convicted of murdering Floyd, who is Black, by kneeling on a handcuffed Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes during an arrest on May 25, 2020, which sparked protests across the country against police brutality and racism.
Kwame Appiah's mom was against his decision to get married on Love Is Blind, and as a result, refused to meet Chelsea Griffin before their wedding day or show up to their nuptials
Not all destinations require U.S. tourists to have a passport. Here are 6 places they can go without one.
A top Ukrainian official said Monday that Ukraine will launch its counteroffensive against Russian troops when it’s ready, adding that it’s only a matter of time before the country achieves the necessary level of military preparedness to do so. Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, told The Associated Press in an interview in Kyiv that Ukraine’s allies are helping the government to achieve the level of technical equipment necessary to launch the attack, delivering heavy armored vehicles and ammunition. Speaking about a major U.S. intelligence leak, Danilov echoed other Ukrainian leaders who say they don’t see it as gravely damaging future offensives, stressing that Ukraine doesn’t share highly sensitive information with anyone.
Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesFor the first time, there are simultaneous separate outbreaks of the Marburg virus, a lethal pathogen that’s closely related to the Ebola virus.The overlapping outbreaks in Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania are an ominous sign. The deadly virus, which causes hemorrhages that kill up to 85 percent of infected people, is endemic in bats and spreads through direct contact between animals and people, and people and people.There have been no
This spring’s election saw the lowest passage rate for school district referendums in over a decade.