House Judiciary Committee Plans to Subpoena Full Mueller Report

The Democratic chairman of the House Judiciary Committee said Monday that the Committee is preparing to subpoena Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s full report on his Russia investigation on Wednesday and the evidence he used to write it.

Representative Jerry Nadler said that he was “disturbed” by Attorney General William Barr’s decision not to release the full report right away, and that the Committee would vote on the subpoenas if the Justice Department fails to deliver the report by the end of the day Tuesday.

Barr submitted a four-page summary of the report to Congress last week and promised in a meeting with the House and Senate Judiciary Committees on Friday to release a redacted version of the almost-400-page Mueller report by “mid April, if not sooner.” The summary said that Mueller did not find any collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin, but that he left open the question of whether Trump obstructed justice during the investigation.

Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein are currently combing through the report to redact classified material before releasing it to Congress.

“When the full scope of the president’s misconduct has been revealed, when his lies are debunked and his abuses have been laid bare, I believe that members of Congress on both sides of the aisle will draft legislation to curb the worst of his offenses,” Nadler wrote in an op-ed for the New York Times published Monday. “Put another way: If President Trump’s behavior wasn’t criminal, then perhaps it should have been.”

More from National Review