LIVE UPDATES: Houses leveled in explosion in Plum Borough; 1 person dead, several unaccounted for

One person is dead and multiple people were hurt in an explosion in Plum Borough that destroyed three homes and damaged at least a dozen more.

One house was completely leveled with debris spilling onto the lawn.

Three people were injured in the explosion and three are unaccounted for at this time.

UPDATE 8/12/23, 4:14 p.m.

Officials said homes in the immediate area have been evacuated for the safety of the people, but homeowners will be allowed back in their homes when the houses are deemed structurally sound.

Officials also said they will be on scene “until the job is done.”

UPDATE 8/12/23, 4:12 p.m.

Officials confirmed that the Red Cross is on the scene to assist those affected by the blast.

UPDATE 8/12/23, 4:03 p.m.

During a press briefing, officials said one person died and several are unaccounted for in the house explosion.

Three people were injured in the explosion. One is listed in critical condition and the other two are in stable condition.

Additionally, 25 first responders were evaluated at the scene, primarily for heat exhaustion. One was transported for a medical emergency.

UPDATE 8/12/23, 2:40 p.m.

Those needing assistance after the explosion can go to the new Renton Fire Hall.

UPDATE 8/12/23, 1:58 p.m.

New video shared with Channel 11 shows the moment the house in Plum exploded. Watch it here:

UPDATE 8/12/23, 1:50 p.m.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald has released the following statement about the explosion in Plum:

Our thoughts are with the Plum residents impacted by an explosion and fires in their neighborhood this morning. Our emergency services team are on scene along with our fire marshals. We stand ready to provide any resources necessary for this community.

Original story:

Multiple people were hurt after an explosion in Plum Borough that destroyed three homes and damaged at least a dozen more.

According to officials, the explosion happened at around 10:23 a.m. on Rustic Ridge Drive and Brookside Drive.

Our crew at the scene saw one house completely leveled and debris pouring onto the lawn and street.

Officials said first responders arrived at the scene and reported that people were trapped under debris from what appeared to be one house exploding.

Multiple other houses were damaged with windows blown out by the explosion.

In total, three structures were destroyed, including one that was level, and at least a dozen others were damaged in some way, officials said.

18 different fire companies responded to the scene as well as Allegheny County Emergency Management officials, Allegheny County Fire Marshals, and water tankers from Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.

Three people were hospitalized after the explosion. Three others are currently unaccounted for.

Crews are still working on extinguishing nearby structures as gas lines are secured.

There’s currently no word on what caused the explosion.

Channel 11 saw multiple gas companies on the scene.

Plum Borough on Facebook asked the public to stay away from the area and let the response team work.

Plum Borough also said Renton Fire station is open if anyone needs refuge, food, water or a place to stay.

Peoples Gas released the following statement about the explosion:

Our crews are on site and have turned off the gas to the affected area. Our first priority is the safety of the public and our employees, and we are working closely with local and state responders at the scene. We will share additional information when we know more.

This is the second house explosion in Plum in less than two years.

Last April, a house exploded on Hialeah Drive. Five people were hospitalized.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

