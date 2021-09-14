Rebellion ends in whimper as only six Tories vote against Boris Johnson’s ‘un-Conservative’ tax rise

John Baron - Heathcliff O'Malley

Only half a dozen Conservative MPs voted against Boris Johnson’s social care tax grab on Tuesday night, despite warnings that it was un-conservative and would “cost jobs”.

Despite mounting anger over the Government’s decision to increase National Insurance contributions (NICs) by 1.25 percentage points, legislation implementing the tax change cleared its final stages in the Commons.

In total, just six Tory MPs voted against the Health and Social Levy Bill at second reading, an increase of just one on the rebellion last week, meaning it passed by 317 votes to 256, a majority of 61.

It also passed comfortably through its third reading, meaning it will now go to the House of Lords for further scrutiny.

Those opposed included John Baron, the MP for Basildon and Billericay, who claimed that hiking NICs - which are paid by employees and employers - risked harming the ability of businesses to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Low taxes help businesses, they can encourage prosperity, they keep unemployment down - or certainly help to,” he said. “Yet here we are increasing them at a time when the recovery is still fragile after the pandemic. This will cost jobs, it will result in lower pay and it will result in higher prices.”

Sir John Redwood, a former Cabinet minister, added: “Before the economy is completely opened up, before people have stabilised their businesses, before people have repaired some of the balance sheet damage which the pandemic measures did, it is not the right time to take money off people.”

They were joined by South Thanet MP Craig Mackinlay, who said: “My sadness is we are just reaching for the tax lever. That’s not what Conservatives do. We are going to end up with a tax take at the highest level of GDP for 70 years.”

Similar concerns have been voiced by Cabinet ministers, with one telling The Telegraph last week they feared the plans were “the death knell of Conservatism”.

While 41 Tory MPs were recorded as not voting, several were ministers who were absent due to prior commitments, meaning the number abstaining is also likely to be similar to last week.

It means that Mr Johnson’s £12bn a year tax hike to fund an overhaul of the social care sector and introduce a new £86,000 cap on lifetime care costs now appears set to make it onto the statute book, despite being a clear breach of the Conservative manifesto.

However, the Prime Minister is now facing a fresh backlash after it emerged that the costs of creating a new levy separate to National Insurance could cost taxpayers up to £50m just in administrative costs.

Under the Prime Minister’s plans, NICs are due to rise in April next year, before falling back to their current levels when a new health and social care levy is introduced separately in 2023.

The Government has confirmed the new levy will appear as a separate entity on people’s payslips and will also require working pensioners to contribute for the first time.

But it has now emerged that the costs of separating the levy from NICs could cost between £40m and £50m, according to Treasury minister Jesse Norman, who last night cited provisional estimates compiled by HM Revenue & Customs.

“I think it’s the set-up costs, although it may be incurred over more than one year,” Mr Norman added. “But, as I say, it’s a very preliminary number.”

The disclosure came after Mr Norman was challenged by Dr Andrew Murrison, the Tory MP for South Wiltshire, who said that if splitting the levy was “costly” ministers should simply maintain the higher rate of NICs.

In comments that further call into question the point of a separate levy, Mr Norman also suggested the amount of money that would be raised from taxing working pensioners would be “relatively modest”.

Responding, Nigel Mills, the Tory MP for Amber Valley, said: “We are creating a whole new tax to raise less money than it cost to collect it for no real advantage than the presentational one.”

Echoing his concerns, Tory MP Richard Drax told The Telegraph: “This is taxpayers’ money and we have a reputation for being frugal and not wasting it.

“If indeed it is going to cost £50m to administer, then that is yet another reason to show the Government is going down the wrong path.”