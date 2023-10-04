House Majority Leader Steve Scalise to run for speakership after McCarthy ouster

WASHINGTON — House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., announced he is entering the race to succeed ousted former speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and lead House Republicans in the lower chamber.

The Louisiana Republican was expected to make a bid for the speakership given his position as the No. 2 ranking House Republican. In a letter to his fellow GOP colleagues asking for their support, Scalise notes "now is not the time to slow down," as Congress is racing to pass appropriation bills to fund the government.

"This next chapter won’t be easy, but I know what it takes to fight and I am prepared for the battles that lie ahead. I humbly ask you for your support on this mission to be your Speaker of the House," Scalise said in the letter.

