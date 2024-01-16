House member questions Reeves call for special session. See what was said

A Democratic member of the Mississippi House questioned Gov. Tate Reeve’s decision to call a special session to approve $350 million toward an electric vehicle battery plant in Marshall County during a brief session Tuesday afternoon.

Rep. Robert L. Johnson, D, representing Adams, Franklin and Jefferson counties, asked House Speaker Jason White the purpose of Reeves calling a special session within this year’s already existing legislative schedule.

Earlier Tuesday, Reeves announced he was calling on lawmakers to approve those funds to support a $1.9 billion project to build a 500-acre electric battery plant for the automotive and industrial sectors.

“Mr. Speaker, in a 120-day-session, is there any particular reason why we are having a session within a session, and since we are in session, can we have the requisite amount of time to receive information about what we will be voting on, as opposed to rushing through in one day?” Johnson inquired.

White responded by stating that aside from it being the governor’s purview to declare a special session of the Legislature, the call would also push the Senate and House to focus on that bill until final votes are cast.

“I’ve never sat in that chair," White said, "so I don’t know the thrust of the reason for it other than to say it shines a focus and a bright light directly onto the issue at hand.”

White added that he is asking representatives with the Mississippi Development Authority to present information to several committees before it reaches the floor Thursday.

Johnson was not so optimistic of Reeves' intentions.

“It would shine a light on the governor, is that what it does?” Johnson said.

“It’s in the eyes of the beholder, gentleman,” White responded.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Johnson questions MS governor's special session during 2024 session