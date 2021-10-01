The House missed its deadline to pass infrastructure. That doesn't mean the bill has hit a dead end.

WASHINGTON – A five-year, $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that would steer billions for roads, broadband internet and electric vehicle charging stations never got to the House floor Thursday, but that doesn't mean the largest transportation funding bill in U.S. history has hit a dead end.

After a marathon negotiating session that involved two centrist Democratic senators – Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona – the infrastructure measure remains on hold until at least Friday as lawmakers try to strike a deal on a much larger spending bill aimed at expanding social safety net programs and addressing climate change.

The delay means House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was unable to deliver on a promised Thursday vote on the infrastructure bill despite a furious, 11th-hour effort to bring her divided caucus together.

And it leaves states waiting for federal aid to expand their transit, modernize their bridges and replace their crumbling water mains in the lurch – for now.

The good news for them? A majority of lawmakers and President Joe Biden continue to support much of what's in the bill, and Congress has future opportunities to bring back the measure for another vote, perhaps as early as Friday.

"A great deal of progress has been made this week, and we are closer to an agreement than ever," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement late Thursday. "But we are not there yet, and so, we will need some additional time to finish the work, starting (Friday) morning first thing."

The infrastructure bill hinges on a deal being reached with Manchin and Sinema in principle on a sweeping "human infrastructure" bill that calls for free pre-kindergarten for 3- and 4-year-olds, two years of free community college and paid family and sick leave. It would expand Medicare to include dental, hearing and vision benefits. The bill carries a price tag of $3.5 trillion, but both senators have balked at the size and scope of such a bill.

Story continues

capitol building

Progressive Democrats stymied the bipartisan infrastructure bill because they want the Senate to pass the larger, $3.5 trillion bill first. While they support many of the programs in the smaller bill, progressives are holding it up as leverage to win approval of the much larger package of social, economic and climate-related programs.

Those prospects dimmed considerably when Manchin, the most conservative member of the Democratic caucus, said Thursday he would not support any spending beyond $1.5 trillion – less than half than what progressives say should be the minimum.

More: Democrat dust-up over infrastructure underscores Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema's hold on Biden's agenda

Manchin told reporters on Capitol Hill Thursday progressives should not torpedo the bipartisan bill while the larger bill remains under negotiation.

"This is a shame for that because no two bills should ever be linked together to the point to where you're going to let the perfect be the enemy of the good," he said. "I've been around for an awful long time in state and now in federal politics and that should never be the case."

How does the larger budget bill fit in?

The larger budget bill, known as the Build Back Better Act, is the key here. Until the roughly 60 progressives in the House are confident that Democrats are moving far enough toward passage of the sweeping social and economic measure, they say they're not budging on infrastructure.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 28: Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) speaks to reporters as she leaves the U.S. Capitol on September 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress is currently working to pass a government spending bill, an infrastructure package and an increase to the debt limit. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775717297 ORIG FILE ID: 1343630949

"We had a deal. The Build Back Better Act and the infrastructure bill go together. Progressives are simply holding up our end of the deal — and fighting for the President’s agenda," tweeted Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. "It’s time to invest in policies that will literally change how people wake up in the morning."

The Senate is evenly divided at 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris able to cast tie-breaking votes. That means a single Democratic senator, or in this case two – centrists Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona – can hold up legislation. Both have so far said the price tag and the scope of the Build Back Better Act are too large, though they have raised concerns about different aspects of the bill.

Will Manchin and Sinema back down?

So far, both senators remain steadfast in their opposition.

Manchin has been unequivocal that the country can't afford such a large spending bill, although progressives point out the bill is paid for by increasing taxes on corporations and those making more than $400,000.

"While I am hopeful that common ground can be found that would result in another historic investment in our nation, I cannot – and will not – support trillions in spending or an all or nothing approach that ignores the brutal fiscal reality our nation faces," he said in a statement Wednesday "There is a better way and I believe we can find it if we are willing to continue to negotiate in good faith."

Manchin revealed Thursday that he was willing to go to $1.5 trillion but not higher – a top-line amount he said the White House and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., leaders have known since July.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., far left, arrive to vote on a temporary government funding bill to avert a shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. President Joe Biden appears unable to strike swift agreement with the two wavering Democrats who are pivotal votes for his big $3.5 trillion government overhaul.

Sinema's office also said Thursday Biden and Schumer have known her budget concerns about the bill for weeks.

Her objections to the price tag and other provisions, including universal pre-K and paid family leave, have amped up pressure for her to articulate publicly exactly what she wants to see in the budget reconciliation proposal, which is packed with progressive policies and can pass with a simple majority in the divided Senate if all Democrats support it.

What's in the infrastructure bill?

The legislation calls for $550 billion in new spending above what existing revenues from fuel taxes and other fees would raise over the next five years. Among the major investments in the bipartisan package are $110 billion for roads and bridges, $39 billion for public transit and $66 billion for railways. It contains $55 billion for water and wastewater infrastructure, as well as billions for airports, seaports and electric vehicle charging stations.

More: Joe Biden wants to provide millions of Americans with high-speed internet. It won’t be easy.

The bill also dedicates $65 billion toward expanding broadband internet access, an issue that has been accentuated by the COVID-19 pandemic as social distancing restrictions forced businesses, schools and governments to conduct day-to-day functions online. Biden and some lawmakers have been calling for an expansion of broadband to better serve low-income and minority communities.

"The internet is as essential in the 21st Century as electricity was in the 20th Century," Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., said on the House floor during debate on the bill earlier this week.

Other elements of the bill include:

$70 billion for power infrastructure

$50 billion for water infrastructure

$21 billion towards environmental remediation

$11 billion for transportation safety projects

$1 billion towards reconnecting communities divided by interstates

Although a number of Senate Republicans helped write the bill, many House Republicans oppose the size and scope of the measure, including the record amount Amtrak would receive.

"Nobody in their right mind would invest in a financial sinkhole like Amtrak, but Congress sure as heck will," Rep. Tm Burchett, R-Tenn., said on the House floor Monday. "They have become very fond of throwing money at programs that just don’t work."

How big is the problem?

The country’s total infrastructure needs over the decade are approaching $6 trillion, or about $2.6 trillion more than what the public and private sectors are projected to spend, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers.

If not addressed, ASCE projects the "overdue infrastructure bill" will cost each American household approximately $3,300 per year in lost productivity and higher prices for goods and services.

More: Nancy Pelosi's ability to mend Democratic differences is being put to the test with infrastructure vote

In addition, the Texas Transportation Institute, which studies commute times, says the extra 54 hours spent idling in traffic because of subpar roads costs each commuter $1,080 on average each year in wasted time and fuel.

Rep. Peter Defazio, the Oregon Democrat who chairs the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said there are roughly 42,000 bridges in the federal highway system that need serious repair or replacement and that about 40% of national highway system needs to be significantly rebuilt beyond repaving. He also cited a $100 billion backlog of of transit repairs needed to bring them back into a state of good repair.

Drivers make their way on the US 101 freeway in Los Angeles on August 30, 2019, ahead of Labor Day weekend.

How soon can a vote on the bill be held?

The bill was never rejected, only delayed, so a vote could be held as soon as Pelosi feels she has the votes to pass it.

Pelosi, who said she wouldn't bring the bill to the floor if she didn't have the votes, will have to decide when the bill has enough support in the House for passage. She could also get some assistance from several Republicans who indicated they would support the infrastructure package provided it's not attached to the larger bill in any way.

The good news is that the Senate passed the measure in August. That means that if the House passes the bill, it will immediately head to Biden for his signature.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Infrastructure: $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill on hold amid negotiation