House OKs bill to provide temporary judges

Feb. 10—A bill inspired by an Asotin County case and sponsored by Rep. Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy, was approved Tuesday by the Washington state House of Representatives in Olympia.

The bill would allow temporary judicial officers to step in if a presiding judge is unavailable, incapacitated, ill or dies. Dye introduced the legislation in response to former Superior Court Judge Scott Gallina's absence from the bench while awaiting his trial on sexual misconduct charges.

"There are more than 112 single-judge courts in Washington state," Dye said in a news release. "If a vacancy arises, it could take weeks or months to fill that position, delaying court cases. Justice delayed is justice denied. This bill ensures that gap is filled so cases can be heard in a timely manner and to reduce the possibility of a backlog on the court's docket."

House Bill 1825 would clarify that a presiding judge pro tempore may be predesignated by the Chief Justice of the state Supreme Court to step into the courtroom of a single-judge court if the presiding judge is unavailable.

The bill stems from a controversial 2019 case in which Gallina, a Superior Court judge who presided in Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties, was charged with several crimes related to sexual misconduct in the workplace.

Gallina has denied any wrongdoing and went on administrative leave until he was replaced during an election in November 2020. He remains out of custody on bond and is no longer on the county payroll. His trial date is tentatively set for April 4 in Asotin County.

"There was a long time of uncertainty in that court and there was no other person to do that work," Dye said of the case. "To fill the silence in the law, I worked with the Administrative Office of the Courts and with experienced judges to draft this legislation. This bill ensures that justice can be served in a timely manner."

Lawmakers in the House approved the bill, 95-1. The measure now goes to the Senate for further consideration.

