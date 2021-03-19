House OKs Dems' immigration bills for Dreamers, farm workers

  • Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., joined at right by Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Calif., chairman of the House Hispanic Caucus, and Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., discusses the upcoming vote on the American Dream and Promise Act of 2021, a bill to help reform the immigration system, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Calif., chairman of the House Hispanic Caucus, joins Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., left, to discuss the upcoming vote on the American Dream and Promise Act of 2021, a bill to help reform the immigration system, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., criticizes Democrats on immigration policy during his weekly news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, March 18, 2021. He also said that Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., should be removed from the House Intelligence Committee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives for his weekly news conference where he criticized Democrats on immigration policy, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, March 18, 2021. He also said that Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., should be removed from the House Intelligence Committee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., pauses to hear from Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y., as she discusses the upcoming vote on the American Dream and Promise Act of 2021, a bill to help reform the immigration system, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., criticizes Democrats on immigration policy during his weekly news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, March 18, 2021. He also said that Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., should be removed from the House Intelligence Committee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., joined from left by Raul Ruiz, D-Calif., chairman of the House Hispanic Caucus, Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, and Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y., discusses the upcoming vote on the American Dream and Promise Act of 2021, a bill to help reform the immigration system, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., criticizes Democrats on immigration policy during his weekly news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, March 18, 2021. He also said that Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., should be removed from the House Intelligence Committee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
1 / 8

Congress Immigration

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., joined at right by Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Calif., chairman of the House Hispanic Caucus, and Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., discusses the upcoming vote on the American Dream and Promise Act of 2021, a bill to help reform the immigration system, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ALAN FRAM
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to unlatch a gateway to citizenship for young Dreamers, migrant farm workers and immigrants who’ve fled war or natural disasters, giving Democrats wins in the year’s first votes on an issue that faces an uphill climb in the Senate.

On a near party-line 228-197 vote Thursday, lawmakers approved one bill offering legal status to around 2 million Dreamers, brought to the U.S. illegally as children, and hundreds of thousands of migrants admitted for humanitarian reasons from a dozen troubled countries.

They then voted 247-174 for a second measure creating similar protections for 1 million farm workers who have worked in the U.S. illegally. The government estimates they comprise half the nation's agricultural laborers.

In a statement after the votes, President Joe Biden called the action a “critical first step” toward a more sweeping overhaul he's proposed. He said he wants to work with Congress toward “building a 21st century immigration system that is grounded in dignity, safety, and fairness, and finally enacts the long term solutions we need to create an orderly and humane immigration system."

Both bills largely hit a wall of opposition from Republicans insistent that any immigration legislation bolster security at the Mexican border, which waves of migrants have tried breaching in recent weeks. The GOP has accused congressional Democrats of ignoring that problem and Biden of fueling it by erasing former President Donald Trump's restrictive policies, even though that surge began while Trump was still in office.

While Dreamers win wide public support and migrant farm workers are a backbone of the agriculture industry, both House bills face gloomy prospects in the evenly split Senate. That chamber's 50 Democrats will need at least 10 GOP supporters to break Republican filibusters.

The outlook was even grimmer for Biden's more ambitious goal of legislation making citizenship possible for all 11 million immigrants in the U.S. illegally, easing visa restrictions, improving border security technology and spending billions in Central America to ease problems that prompt people to leave.

Nine House Republicans joined all Democrats in voting for the Dreamers measure but 30 GOP lawmakers backed the farm workers bill, giving it a more bipartisan hue.

Congress has long deadlocked over immigration, which again seems headed toward becoming political ammunition. Republicans could use it to rally conservative voters in upcoming elections, while Democrats could add it to a stack of House-passed measures languishing in the Senate to build support for abolishing that chamber's bill-killing filibusters.

Democrats said their measures were aimed not at border security but at immigrants who deserve help.

“They're so much of our country,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said of Dreamers, who like many immigrants have held frontline jobs during the pandemic. “These immigrant communities strengthen, enrich and ennoble our nation, and they must be allowed to stay.”

Neither House measure would directly affect those trying to enter from Mexico. Republicans criticized them anyway for lacking border security provisions and used the debate to lambast Biden, who's ridden a wave of popularity since taking office and winning a massive COVID-19 relief package.

“It is a Biden border crisis, and it is spinning out of control,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

While the number of migrants caught trying to cross the border from Mexico has been rising since last April, the 100,441 encountered last month was the highest figure since March 2019. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has said the number is tracking toward a 20-year high.

In another measure of the problem, around 14,000 children and teens are in Customs and Border Protection custody or Health and Human Services Department shelters while officials find relatives or sponsors to take them, Biden administration officials told reporters.

Democrats were making that problem worse, Republicans said, with bills they said entice more immigrants to sneak into the U.S. and provide amnesty to immigrants who break laws to get here.

“We don't know who these people are, we don't know what their intentions are,” Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., said of immigrant farm workers who might seek legal status. He added, “It's frightening, it's irresponsible, it's endangering American lives."

During earlier debate on the Dreamers' bill, Democrats said Republicans were going too far.

“Sometimes I stand in this chamber and I feel like I’m in the Twilight Zone, listening to a number of my Republican colleagues espouse white supremacist ideology to denigrate our Dreamers,” said Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y.

Maine Rep. Jared Golden's vote against the farm workers measure made him the only Democrat to oppose either bill.

The House approved Dreamer and farm worker bills in 2019 by similar partisan margins, and both died in what was a Republican-run Senate. Trump, who as president constricted legal and illegal immigration, would have signed neither.

Biden has suspended work on Trump’s wall along the Mexican border, ended his separation of young children from migrant families and allowed apprehended minors to stay in the U.S. as officials decide if they can legally remain. He has also turned away most single adults and families.

The Dreamer bill would grant conditional legal status for 10 years to many immigrants up to age 18 who were brought into the U.S. illegally before this year. They'd have to meet education and other requirements.

To attain legal permanent residence, or a green card, they'd have to obtain a higher education degree, serve in the military or be employed for at least three years. Like others with green cards, they could then apply for citizenship after five years.

The measure would also grant green cards to an estimated 400,000 immigrants with temporary protected status or deferred enforced departure status, which temporarily allow people fleeing extraordinary problems into the U.S.

The other bill would let immigrant farm workers who've worked in the country illegally over the past two years get certified agriculture worker status. That would let them, their spouses and children remain in the U.S. for renewable 5 1/2-year periods.

To earn green cards, they'd have to pay a $1,000 fine and work up to an additional eight years, depending on how long they've already held farm jobs.

The legislation would cap wage increases, streamline the H-2A visa process for legal immigrant farm workers and phase in a mandatory system for electronically verifying the legal status of agriculture laborers.

___

AP reporter Ben Fox contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • House passes immigrant protections for 'Dreamers'

    The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a measure that would allow so-called 'Dreamers,' who came to the United States illegally as children, a path to citizenship. Many have spent most of their lives in the United States and have been educated in U.S. schools.The Dreamers bill also would help a separate group of immigrants, who came from countries that were devastated by civil wars and natural disasters, and had qualified for temporary protections in the United States.A second measure that passed would shield about 1 million immigrant farm workers from deportation, with the eventual goal of also granting them citizenship. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi:"We are making a very big difference in how we respect the beautiful diversity of America." The legislation is the latest move by Democrats to try and reverse former President Donald Trump's hardline policies.But it also coincides with Democratic President Joe Biden's efforts to contain the number of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, many of whom are fleeing dangerous conditions in Central America. On the house floor Thursday, Minority Leader McCarthy, a Republican, tried to change the subject away from 'Dreamers' and to the surge of migrants at the border. "Mr. Speaker, the responsibility of this border crisis rests squarely on the shoulders of President Biden." Democratic Congresswoman Veronica Escobar of Texas, hit back, accusing McCarthy of using her district as a "prop" for political purposes when he visited a migrant facility earlier this week. "We are here today, my colleagues, to talk about our 'Dreamers' -- the precious resource that we have in our country. But of course, unfortunately what we are hearing is as much fear mongering as by our Republican colleagues about immigrants." The southwest border situation hardened Republican opposition to helping Dreamers: around 1.8 million young immigrants, many of whom made a perilous journey as children to escape gang violence in Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador. But the House proposals face an uphill battle in the Senate.Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said the bills would exacerbate problems at the border, giving them a slim chance of survival in the Senate, where a supermajority of at least 60 of 100 members are needed for most legislation to advance.

  • Biden to send 4 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Canada and Mexico

    Mexico would receive 2.5 million doses and Canada would receive 1.5 million doses

  • Panic buttons and bulletproof vests: Fearful lawmakers stock up on protection

    "What may seem like an idle threat may not be an idle threat anymore," said one Massachusetts legislator, describing the post-Jan. 6 world.

  • Fossil Fuels Will Continue To Dominate For Decades To Come

    Governments, institutions, and private businesses all seem to be eager for a global energy transition away from fossil fuels, but the reality is that such a transition would take decades

  • Raphael Warnock says Republican efforts to address voting rights in Georgia and other states represent Jim Crow revanchism

    Georgia Democrat says in maiden speech on Senate floor that the one-person-one-vote principle is now under grave threat across the country.

  • Funderburk, Bates spark N.C. State in NIT opener

    DJ Funderburk and Manny Bates combined for 35 points on 15-of-17 shooting and North Carolina State defeated Davidson 75-61 in a first round NIT game on Thursday night. Funderburk matched his season high with 21 points, hitting 8 of 10 shots and grabbing seven rebounds. Bates went 7 for 7 for 14 points and had seven rebounds.

  • Postal Service finds 'no evidence' of Project Veritas' claim that mail workers tampered with ballots in the 2020 election

    The "whistleblower" behind the claims quickly recanted them, and investigators analyzed the ballots and saw no evidence of tampering.

  • Vice President Kamala Harris to Asian Americans: ‘We Stand With You’

    Vice President Kamala Harris, the first South Asian person to hold the office, delivered a message to the Asian American community Wednesday after a shooting Tuesday night left six Asian women and two others dead. “We stand with you and understand how this has frightened and shocked and outraged all people. But knowing the increasing level of hate crime against our Asian American brothers and sisters, we also want to speak out in solidarity with them and acknowledge that none of us should ever be silent in the face of any form of hate,” she said in an address, noting that the motive in Tuesday’s shooting is still being investigated. Harris said the administration’s prayers are extended to the families of those killed, adding, “It speaks to a larger issue, which is the issue of violence in our country and what we must do to never tolerate it and to always speak out against it.” Also Read: Daniel Dae Kim, Mindy Kaling and More Denounce Atlanta Area Mass Shooting: 'Enough is Enough' Later on Wednesday, President Joe Biden denounced the “brutality against Asian Americans” and said he was in conversation with the attorney general and the director of the FBI as the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The shooting took place at three separate spas — Young’s Asian Massage Parlor, Aromatherapy Spa and Gold Spa — in the Atlanta area Tuesday night. The 21-year-old suspect was charged with four counts of murder and one count of assault in Cherokee County, where one of the spas is located. Officials have not yet announced any charges for the killings that took place at the two other spas in the city of Atlanta. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, nearly 3,800 incidents of violence, discrimination or other forms of harassment were reported to Stop AAPI Hate, a reporting center that tracks hate incidents against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. There were a total of 1,691 incidents reported in California, representing nearly 45% of all reported incidents. Of those who reported incidents, 68% identified as women. “The reported shootings of Asian American women on Tuesday in Atlanta is an unspeakable tragedy — for the families of the victims first and foremost, but also for the AAPI community — which has been reeling from high levels of racial discrimination,” the organization Stop AAPI Hate tweeted on Tuesday night. “Few details have been released, including whether or not the shootings were related or motivated by hate. But right now there is a great deal of fear and pain in the Asian American community that must be addressed.” See Harris’ message in the video below. VP Harris to the Asian American community: "We stand with you and understand how this has frightened and shocked and outraged all people, but, knowing the increasing level of hate crime against our Asian American brothers and sisters, we also want to speak out in solidarity." pic.twitter.com/zCONHr3tX0 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 17, 2021 Read original story Vice President Kamala Harris to Asian Americans: ‘We Stand With You’ At TheWrap

  • House passes bill providing pathway to citizenship for Dreamers and those with Temporary Protected Status

    The House on Thursday voted 228-197 to pass the American Dream and Promise Act as part of Democrats' first effort at immigration reform under the Biden administration. Why it matters: Nine Republicans joined Democrats to support the bill that creates a pathway to citizenship for about 2.5 million immigrants living in the U.S. The pathway would be available to those who were brought into the country illegally as children and those who have come for humanitarian reasons. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Under this bill, the Homeland Security Department and the Justice Department would provide permanent resident status to people who meet specific qualifications. It would provide a path to citizenship to immigrants who arrived in the U.S. before Jan. 1, 2021, were under the age of 18 at the time, and meet other criteria. The bill would also offer a pathway to citizenship to immigrants with Temporary Protected Status (TPS), a designation given to those who come from countries in crisis.The big picture: The passage comes as the Biden administration wrestles with the soaring number of unaccompanied migrant children arriving at the Southern border. The Border Patrol referred 321 children per day to custody by the Health and Human Services department in the week ending on March 1, according to documents obtained by Axios.What to watch: Democrats hope to get 10 Republican senators to back the legislation and reach the 60-vote filibuster-proof threshold, but they face an uphill battle.Democrats want to use the budget reconciliation process, which allows for bills to pass the Senate with a simple majority, to pass immigration reform.Approximately three-quarters of U.S. adults support granting permanent residency to undocumented immigrants who entered the country as children, according to a Pew Research Center survey.A similar bill previously passed the House with 7 Republican votes. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Conductor James Levine has died at 77

    James Levine, who led New York's Metropolitan Opera as conductor, musical director, and artistic director from 1971 until he was fired in 2018, has died. He was 77, and his longtime doctor, Len Horowitz, said Wednesday that Levine died of natural causes on March 9 in Palm Springs, California. Levine was a giant at the Met, where he conducted 2,552 performances, and in the world of opera. But after being sidelined with health issues, he was fired after the Met found credible accusations of sexual abuse and other misconduct dating back to the 1960s. His final performance was Verdi's Requiem in December 2017. Levine had been scheduled to take up the baton again in Florence, Italy, in January, but the performances were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Associated Press reported Thursday. Levine was born in Cincinnati in 1943 and was a child prodigy at piano before taking up conducting at Juilliard. Along with the Met, he conducted the Boston Symphony Orchestra (2004-11), Munich Philharmonic (1999-2004), and was musical director at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra's Ravinia Festival from 1973-93. He won 10 of the 37 Grammy Awards for which he was nominated. "No artist in the 137 year history of the Met had as profound an impact as James Levine," Met general manager Peter Gelb, who fired Levine, said in a statement. "He raised the Met's musical standards to new and greater heights." Levine's death "invites the now-requisite public dilemma over how (or whether) to salvage an artistic legacy from the corrosive effect of a toxic artist," writes Washington Post classical music critic Michael Andor Brodeur. "It remains to be seen whether death plus time will ever liberate his musical legacy from the darkness of his personal life. Frankly, it's hard to imagine another American conductor reaching such heights from which to fall. But in actually losing Levine, I'm realizing that I processed his mortality and its attendant failings years ago. Today it feels more like I'm mourning a myth — a shadow stuck in the shape of a man." More stories from theweek.comLet informed people be jurorsIs Rand Paul a real doctor?Teen Vogue's new editor in chief resigns after past anti-Asian tweets resurface

  • Court orders padlocks on CA bar’s doors over COVID violations, so owner removes doors

    The restaurant posted a photo of its doors being removed.

  • ‘I don’t want to get my head chopped off,’ pilot tells cops during drug bust, feds say

    Federal agents were waiting when the pilot landed at an Oklahoma airport.

  • North Korea cuts ties with Malaysia over US extradition

    North Korea on Friday announced the termination of diplomatic ties with Malaysia over its decision to allow the extradition of a North Korean criminal suspect to the United States. The ministry said that it was announcing “total severance of the diplomatic relations with Malaysia, which committed super-large hostile act against (North Korea) in subservience to the U.S. pressure.”

  • A private investigator says The Sun paid him to dig up private information on Meghan Markle and her family

    The Sun hired a famous private investigator to get information on Meghan Markle. He says he accessed her phone and Social Security numbers.

  • A new coronavirus variant found in France can hide from COVID-19 nasal-swab tests

    The French health ministry announced Monday that it has identified a new coronavirus strain, and patients had at first tested negative for infection.

  • The US hasn't authorized AstraZeneca's vaccine for 2 main reasons. That could change in April.

    If the vaccine is found to be safe and effective in US trials, the FDA could authorize it for emergency use next month.

  • Armie Hammer accused of 'violently' raping a woman for more than 4 hours and committing 'other acts of violence' against her

    A woman, identified as Effie, said in a press conference Thursday that she thought the "Social Network" actor "was going to kill me."

  • 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' has a cameo fans have been waiting years to see. Here's how it came together.

    Harry Lennix tells Insider about the journey to bring Martian Manhunter to "Justice League," a role he describes as a "childhood dream come true."

  • Sebastian Stan says he struggled to pay his rent after starring in 'Captain America: The First Avenger'

    Stan and Chris Evans starred in the 2011 film. Years later, he landed his own Marvel show, "The Falcon and the WInter Solider," with Anthony Mackie.

  • LeBron puts Lakers past Hornets 116-105 for 4th straight win

    LeBron James had 37 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers moved back into second place in the Western Conference on Thursday night with their fourth straight victory, 116-105 over the Charlotte Hornets. Dennis Schröder had 22 points and seven assists as the defending NBA champions moved past Phoenix and pulled 1 1/2 games behind the league-leading Utah Jazz with their sixth win in eight games. “We haven't really talked about it,” James said of the conference race.