House OKs stopgap spending bill. With a government shutdown looming, here's what to know.

The House late Wednesday passed a short-term measure to extend federal funding another week, helping lawmakers buy more time to finish a broader, full-year spending package before a partial government shutdown takes effect midnight Friday.

The Senate is expected as early as Thursday to approve the measure, which would keep the lights on until midnight Dec. 23 and give negotiators a few more days to reach a final bipartisan agreement for the federal budget.

Senate set to pass continuing resolution

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he's optimistic the week-long measure, known as a "continuing resolution," will pass when it comes to the floor for a vote.

The final Jan. 6 hearing is Monday: What we learned from all 9 hearings this year

"Before we can pass a funding bill we also must ensure the government doesn't first shut down, so we're going to have to pass a one-week continuing resolution ASAP," Schumer said on the Senate floor Wednesday. "The House is set to act on a one week CR as soon as tonight and when that bill comes to the Senate, we should be ready to act quickly."

To pass, the measure requires 60 votes from the evenly split 50-50 Senate, requiring at least 10 GOP senators to vote for the bill. Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell has indicated he'll support the measure as well.

Lawmakers scrambling to meet spending budget deadline

While Wednesday's bill buys lawmakers another week to finalize the bill, the budget must be completed by Thursday, Dec. 22 otherwise Republicans will only be willing to support another short-term extension into early next year where they would get more leverage because the GOP would be in charge of the House.

"We intend to be on the road going home on the 23rd. We intend not to be back here between Christmas and New Year’s, and if we can’t meet that deadline, we would be happy to pass a short-term (resolution) into early next year,” Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said.

Story continues

'All in on Africa's future': Biden announces trade, infrastructure investments in Africa

House Republicans would gain more leverage over the budget if Democrats fail to meet the GOP's Dec. 22 deadline as they will gain control of the House when a new Congress is sworn in Jan. 3.

Top bill negotiators agree on bill 'framework'

Leading up to the vote to extend federal funding, lawmakers leading the negotiations announced Tuesday that they had reached an agreement over a roughly $1.7 trillion "framework" that would cover the entire 2023 fiscal year ending Sept. 30.

Alabama GOP Sen. Richard Shelby, Appropriations Committee vice chairman, confirmed that the group of lawmakers from both parties "reached a bipartisan, bicameral framework," allowing them to finish the full budget by Dec. 23.

Government shutdown avoided: Lawmakers announce ‘framework’ for bill to keep federal government open

Connecticut Rep. Rosa DeLauro, the Democratic chair of the House Appropriations Committee, said Tuesday that the congressional appropriations committees will "work around the clock" to negotiate a final bill supported by both chambers.

If lawmakers are unable to reach a deal by the end of next week, Congress likely would pass a funding bill that keeps spending at 2022 levels. It would prevent a partial shutdown but also not include new programs or expanded spending on existing programs to keep up with inflation.

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters Wednesday lawmakers should punt the spending bill into January when a new Congress – where Republicans will assume control of the House – can craft the legislation.

"The Democrats have been in power. They've had the house, the Senate and the presidency, They did not do their work but they should not jam us now," McCarthy said. "Allow the American people what they said a month ago to change Washington as we know it today. We can't afford to continue to spend the way the Democrats have."

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Government shutdown 2022: House measure extends funding to Dec. 23