House overhauls vote counting law at the center of Trump's election claims
The House approved an overhaul to the Electoral Count Act, the law at the heart of Trump's attempt to overthrow the 2020 election.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to overhaul Congress' certification process for presidential elections on Wednesday, a crucial step as Democrats hope to prevent the kind of chaos from Jan. 6, 2021, when rioters tried to subvert Joe Biden's victory. It will need to resolve differences with a similar Senate bill before it can head to Biden to sign. The Biden administration said in a statement it supported the bill.
Former President Donald Trump and his allies seized on the drawn-out vote processing and counting in Pennsylvania during the 2020 election to fuel his false claims that fraud cost him victory in the battleground state — and election officials worry that a replay could be on the horizon in November's crucial Senate and governor's races. Michigan and Wisconsin are other crucial swing states that allow no-excuse mail-in ballots but give local election offices no time before Election Day to process them.
The House has passed legislation to revamp the rules for certifying the results of a presidential election as lawmakers accelerate their response to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and Donald Trump’s failed attempt to remain in power.
Rep. Liz Cheney said Tuesday that the passage of an Electoral Count Act reform bill is an important step toward ensuring the peaceful transfer of power in future presidential elections, but that there are limits to how much Congress can do.
