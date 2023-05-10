House Oversight: Biden family received millions from foreign nationals

Native News Online

The recent veto by Oklahoma Governor Kevn Stitt of a bill that protects the right of Native American students to wear tribal regalia and other cultural items during graduation ceremonies drew some raised eyebrows throughout Indian Country this past week. The fact that Stitt is an enrolled tribal citizen of the Cherokee Nation makes his veto confusing, because he should know every single Native American student who graduates from high school is beating the odds that have historically faced our ancestors and their descendants. The most recent data available (2018-2019 school year) from the U.S. Department of Education, National Center for Education Statistics, and Common Core of Data show that Native American students have the lowest percentage of high school graduation rates compared with students who are White, Black, Asian Americans or Hispanics.