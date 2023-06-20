House Oversight chair vows to keep investigating Hunter Biden despite ‘sweetheart plea deal’

House Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) vowed on Tuesday to continue investigating Hunter Biden, despite his “sweetheart plea deal” reached with federal prosecutors.

“These charges against Hunter Biden and sweetheart plea deal have no impact on the Oversight Committee’s investigation,” Comer said in a statement. “We will not rest until the full extent of President Biden’s involvement in the family’s schemes are revealed.”

The president’s son reached a deal to plead guilty to two minor tax crimes and has agreed to enter a pretrial diversion program over a separate charge for illegally possessing a firearm while addicted to a controlled substance, according to court documents filed on Tuesday.

“Let’s be clear: the Department of Justice’s charges against President Biden’s son Hunter reveal a two-tiered system of justice,” Comer added. “Hunter Biden is getting away with a slap on the wrist when growing evidence uncovered by the House Oversight Committee reveals the Bidens engaged in a pattern of corruption, influence peddling, and possibly bribery.”

Republican lawmakers have repeatedly accused federal law enforcement agencies of targeting conservatives in a “two-tiered system of justice” in recent weeks, after former President Trump was indicted on 37 counts related to his handling of classified materials.

Trump voiced similar grievances on Tuesday, suggesting that the Justice Department gave Hunter Biden a “mere ‘traffic ticket.’”

