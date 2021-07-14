  • Oops!
House Oversight Democrats open investigation into Arizona audit's Cyber Ninjas

Jeremy Beaman
3 min read
In this article:
House Democrats are investigating the Florida-based company hired by the GOP-led Arizona Senate to perform an audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County.

Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney and Rep. Jamie Raskin accused Cyber Ninjas, which the state's Republican-led Senate hired to conduct the audit, of mismanaging the process and cited a "lack of election audit experience" as their reason for requesting documents into its communications.

"We are concerned about your company’s role in this highly unusual effort, given Cyber Ninjas’ apparent lack of experience in conducting election-related audits," the two Democrats wrote in a letter to Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan on Wednesday.

ARIZONA SENATE PRESIDENT SAYS 2020 ELECTION AUDIT'S BALLOT COUNT DIFFERS FROM MARICOPA TALLY

Maloney and Raskin said their goal was to determine whether the audit is a fair look into the 2020 election in the county or an "effort to promote baseless conspiracy theories," citing Logan's reported retweets of Trump-friendly claims about voter fraud.

Democrats, as well as some Republicans, have targeted the Maricopa County audit with criticism since its inception, as did Maloney and Raskin, who said it was initiated despite "bipartisan consensus among county officials and outside experts that the election results were valid."

Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, Arizona's top elections official, has forcefully criticized the audit effort, asserting in May that Cyber Ninjas had questionable procedures that threatened its ability to properly examine Maricopa County's roughly 2.1 million ballots.

Hobbs later threatened to decertify election equipment the Senate subpoenaed for the audit, arguing it had been compromised under Cyber Ninjas's control.

Maricopa County said last month the equipment won't be used again, voting on Wednesday to spend $2.8 million to replace it.

Attorney General Merrick Garland separately expressed suspicion of post-2020 election audit efforts, saying the Justice Department will become “aggressively involved” in investigating legal violations by auditors.

"Many of the justifications proffered in support of these post-election audits and restrictions on voting have relied on assertions of material vote fraud in the 2020 election that have been refuted by law enforcement and intelligence agencies of both this administration and the previous one, as well as by every court, federal and state, that has considered them," Garland said in a June 11 speech.

Allies of former President Donald Trump have rallied behind the review, arguing it is justified as the 45th president continues to insist the 2020 contest was stolen. President Joe Biden beat Trump by over 10,000 votes in Arizona, pulling almost 45,000 more votes in Maricopa County alone. Trump bested Hillary Clinton there in 2016 by more than 40,000 votes.

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann said Tuesday that auditors established a vote tally that differs from the official county vote tally for the 2020 election, though Fann did not put a number on the discrepancy as the report is not expected until later this summer.

"They haven’t released a number yet," Fann said in a radio interview on KTAR. "However, we do know that those numbers do not match with Maricopa County at this point."

Maloney's and Raskin's letter asked Logan to produce the requested documents by July 28. Officials with the audit have said they expect to release their findings later this summer.

The House Oversight Committee investigation follows a separate demand for a look at documents related to the audit, put forward in a lawsuit by the newspaper Arizona Republic, and reports disclosing communications surrounding the audit, including Fann saying that Trump called her to "thanking us for pushing to prove any fraud."

Cyber Ninjas refused to comply with public records requests for financial and other records related to the audit, the paper said in its July 1 legal complaint.

