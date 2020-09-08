House Oversight to investigate postmaster general about campaign donations

The House Oversight Committee will investigate allegations that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy improperly reimbursed employees for political contributions to GOP candidates, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., said in a statement late Monday.

DeJoy, a prolific Republican megadonor before his appointment to lead the United States Postal Service, allegedly pressured former employees to donate to Republican White House and congressional campaigns, and would reimburse them through bonus payments, former employees of New Breed Logistics, his former business, told The Washington Post.

PHOTO: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is sworn in to testify during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on slowdowns at the Postal Service ahead of the November elections on Capitol Hill in Washington,D.C. on Aug. 24, 2020. (Tom Brenner/AFP via Getty Images)

ABC News has not independently confirmed the reports.

DeJoy, through a spokeswoman, told The Post he believed he was following the law, and did not pressure employees to make donations.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Reimbursing employees for political contributions is a violation of North Carolina and federal law. Josh Stein, the attorney general of North Carolina, said he would investigate the matter, following The Post's report.

DeJoy, in recent testimony before the House Oversight Committee, denied to Rep. Jim Cooper, D-Tenn., that he had reimbursed employees for Republican donations.

PHOTO: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on slowdowns at the Postal Service ahead of the November elections on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC., Aug. 24, 2020. (Tom Williams/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"Did you pay back several of your top executives for contributing to Trump’s campaign by bonusing or rewarding them?" Cooper asked.

"That’s an outrageous claim, sir, and I resent it," DeJoy replied. "The answer is no,"

“If these allegations are true, Mr. DeJoy could face criminal exposure—not only for his actions in North Carolina, but also for lying to our Committee under oath," Maloney said in her statement. "We will be investigating this issue, but I believe the Board of Governors must take emergency action to immediately suspend Mr. DeJoy, who they never should have selected in the first place.”

DeJoy is facing criticism from Democrats and civil rights advocates for implemented a number of changes to the Postal Service that have delayed service ahead of the election, and has been accused of taking action to benefit President Trump's reelection bid, which he has denied.

President Donald Trump said on Monday he'd be open to an investigation into DeJoy.

"Let the investigations go. But he's a very respected man," the president said Monday answering reporter questions from the White House's North Portico. "Again, it was a bipartisan commission. Postmaster general is appointed by a bipartisan commission. We'll see how that goes. I think he's a very honest guy. We'll see," Trump said.

